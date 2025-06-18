Wiz Khalifa Admits To Smoking 30 Joints A Day

Pittsburgh recording artist Wiz Khalifa smokes 30 joints a day.

While appearing on the June 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel took the asked Wiz if he liked “to burn things, in general” Apparently, knowing what was next, he point-blank asked the rapper if the rumors of him smoking 30 joints a day were true. The lyricist responded right away.

Kimmel said that the number of joints he inhales every day works out to the rapper smoking “one and three-quarter joints an hour.”

“Yeah, that’s not bad at all,” he quipped.

Wiz explained that’s not the only thing he does.

“Yeah, yeah, yup. I have things to do. I work out—I got kids, so I do a lot of different things.”

“Somebody put it a really good way the other day,” Wiz said. “They said it’s like a mental exercise, like, you smoke, and then you just challenge yourself to do normal things throughout the day.”

When he started smoking, which was in his teens, it wasn’t just to smoke.

“It was just for music purposes, like, being in the studio and hanging around other musicians; it was just the thing to do…It kind of became something that, you know, later on in life helped me to get through a lot of things.”

The conversation was mostly about him smoking, a reputation warranted after his breakout single, “Black & Yellow,” made him a star.

Kimmel did get a chance to ask him about his belief that the world is flat, but, based on Wiz’s response, he wasn’t sure if he really believed it himself.

The rapper was on the show to promote his latest album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, as he prepares to perform with DaBaby and Sean Paul on his “Good Vibes Only Tour.”

