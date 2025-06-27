Pittsburgh Natives Wiz Khalifa, Pat McAfee Make Donation, Along With Snoop Dogg, to Pittsburgh Public Schools

A $50,000 donation was given to Pittsburgh Public Schools from natives Wiz Khalifa, Pat McAfee, and California resident Snoop Dogg.

According to WTAE, the three celebrities donated the amount to help support programs in the school district, along with many initiatives and priorities for the public schools. Where the money will go will be determined by the superintendent. The donation, which was approved by the school board, was accepted June 25.

“This one-time donation not only reflects a shared belief in the potential of our students, but also reinforces the power and impact of community,” read a written statement released by Pittsburgh Public Schools.

No reason was disclosed as to why the three men donated the funds.

TribLive reported that Khalifa, who is currently promoting a new album he just released, Kush + Orange Juice 2, and is heading out on a tour with fellow recording artists DaBaby and Sean Paul (The “Good Vibes Only Tour”), went to Taylor Allderdice High School and graduated in 2006. In 2012, the Black and Yellow rapper released a mixtape named after the school. He went on to produce several mixtapes and albums that established him as a popular rapper, and he continues to perform.

Pat McAfee is a current sports analyst on College GameDay and hosts his own sports show, The Pat McAfee Show, on ESPN. He is a Pittsburgh native who graduated from Plum High School in 2005, before embarking on his athletic career as a punter and kickoff specialist. He played with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL before transitioning to a microphone for his current role.

Snoop has no connection to the Pittsburgh area but has ties to his fellow cannabis enthusiast, Khalifa, as he has made a name for himself globally through his rapping, stage performances, business ventures, and is arguably the most recognized celebrity in the world.

