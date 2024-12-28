WNFC Launches Inaugural Brand Ambassador Program

The Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is looking for brand ambassadors to help elevate the brand and the players involved in the league.

According to the league’s website, the WNFC has launched its inaugural Brand Ambassador Program. The league has 17 teams throughout the country in cities like Seattle, Oregon, Houston, Florida, and Las Vegas and has been around since 2019 and heading into its sixth season.

“The WNFC has taken an exciting step forward with the launch of its inaugural Ambassador Program! We’re spotlighting women’s football like never before while inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WNFC (@wnfcfootball)

The program will select individuals who will have a hand in elevating the visibility of the league’s football players and their backgrounds. They will drive awareness and engagement to the WNFC to help accelerate financial equity for women’s professional football.