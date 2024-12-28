December 28, 2024
WNFC Launches Inaugural Brand Ambassador Program
The Women’s National Football Conference also introduces the first group of ambassadors.
The Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) is looking for brand ambassadors to help elevate the brand and the players involved in the league.
According to the league’s website, the WNFC has launched its inaugural Brand Ambassador Program. The league has 17 teams throughout the country in cities like Seattle, Oregon, Houston, Florida, and Las Vegas and has been around since 2019 and heading into its sixth season.
“The WNFC has taken an exciting step forward with the launch of its inaugural Ambassador Program! We’re spotlighting women’s football like never before while inspiring the next generation of athletes.”
View this post on Instagram
The program will select individuals who will have a hand in elevating the visibility of the league’s football players and their backgrounds. They will drive awareness and engagement to the WNFC to help accelerate financial equity for women’s professional football.
The people selected for the WNFC Brand Ambassador Program will collaborate with the players and select content creators who align with professionalism, empowerment, and a passion for women’s sports. The ambassadors will represent the league through their engagement with the audience via their digital reach and storytelling abilities.
The WNFC has also announced the initial representatives selected for the program. They collectively have over two million followers on Instagram and combine WNFC players and influencers.
-
Santia Deck – @trackbaby001
-
Mariah Lopez – @Itsmarissalopez
-
Marissa Lopez – @miriahlopez
-
Candy Bortz – @kandycookeofficial
-
Paulina Lopez – @paulopez_lp
-
Tanya Luna – @ms_tnf
-
Toni Harris – @_toniharris
-
Lexi Floor – @lexiefloor26
-
Maria Fautali – @mariafautali
-
Anastasia “Nana” Olavuo – @Nanaolavuo
-
Destanie Yarbrough – @yedestanie
-
Antoinette Louise – @el_louise_
-
Malissa Miles – @mmiles_5
-
Jasmine Nelson – @jazmeena_
-
Kera Mitchell – @keramitchell_
The league is looking for individuals who are able to bring six specific areas including, engagement & authenticity, consistency, platform influence, content focus, collaboration potential, and a WNFC connection.
Brand ambassadors will be paid for the opportunity and will have access to exclusive campaigns, collaborative content opportunities, and direct support from the WNFC.
Interested parties can apply at the WNFC Brand Ambassador Program.
RELATED CONTENT: Women’s National Football Conference Discusses New Franchise In New Jersey