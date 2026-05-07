Sports by Tierra Smith Women’s Flag Football Is Growing—And HBCUs Are Driving The Growth HBCUs are building competitive programs and expanding access







Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are leading the way in the rapid rise of women’s flag football, transforming what was once considered a male-dominated sport into one of the fastest-growing opportunities for women athletes.

As more Black and brown women take the field, HBCUs are building competitive programs and expanding access at the collegiate level.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), a Division II HBCU athletic conference, was the first to test the sport, according to HBCU Gameday.

“Schools that aren’t on board yet just don’t trust or believe in the program or in the sport itself,” Winston-Salem State University Women’s Flag Football Assistant Coach Chasity Holt told Andscape. “They don’t see the benefit of having the sport. But you can see the schools that have the sport are flourishing. They’re thriving.

“I just hope that leaders at these institutions that are hesitant see the value and see how much of a buzz [HBCUs] are creating and are able to sustain throughout the next couple of years.”

Winston-Salem State University has emerged as a dominant force, securing back-to-back CIAA championships. Seven teams competed in a two-day, single-elimination bracket held April 10-11 at the Irwin Belk Complex at Johnson C. Smith University.

In spring 2025, the conference launched women’s flag football at seven member institutions: Bluefield State University, Bowie State University, Claflin University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State.

Momentum for this emerging sport is catching on at other HBCUs.

In 2024, Alabama State University became the first NCAA Division I HBCU to offer women’s flag football. Wilberforce University and Edward Waters University are both set to launch programs for the 2026–2027 season.

For many student-athletes, these developments mark a significant shift in opportunities. Previous generations often had access to flag football only through intramural and club teams, where participation often required out-of-pocket costs. The expansion of varsity programs eliminates those barriers and legitimizes the sport at a higher level of competition.

The NCAA has also taken notice. In January, women’s flag football was designated as an emerging sport, a key step toward broader adoption and eventual championship status. The program is designed to increase opportunities for participation and give institutions more flexibility to sponsor the sport.

Since the Emerging Sports for Women program was created in 1994, eight sports have been added, including rowing (1996), beach volleyball (2015), and women’s wrestling (2025). Two additional emerging sports—acrobatics and tumbling and stunt—have also been approved as NCAA championship sports for the upcoming academic year.

Women’s flag football must reach at least 40 varsity teams to qualify for NCAA championship consideration. That milestone may be within reach, as up to 60 schools are expected to sponsor teams by spring 2026, according to HBCU Gameday.

The growth of women’s flag football is also expected to create a recruiting pipeline for Olympic-caliber athletes, as the sport makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

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