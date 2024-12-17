Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman WWE Star Michin Shows Off Her HBCU Alumna Pride Prior to ‘Saturday Night Main Event’ Michin took part in a historic match to crown WWE's first Women's U.S. Champion.







WWE star Mia “Michin” Yim donned her HBCU apparel for Saturday Night Main Event’s first-ever Women’s United States championship battle.

Ahead of her historic match against Chelsea Green, Michin, who attended Virginia Union University, came out wearing a VUU varsity jacket. The pro wrestler then posted a shot on Instagram.

She told WWE in 2018 how VUU offered her a volleyball scholarship and allowed her to pursue higher education when her academics fell short.

“I wanted to earn a college volleyball scholarship because my academics wouldn’t be enough to qualify entry to the colleges I wanted,” Michin explained. “My dad sent tapes to Virginia Union University, and they gave me a full scholarship for two years.”

The natural athlete played on VUU’s volleyball squad for two years before transferring to Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, where in her senior year she decided to pursue wrestling full-time. Despite not graduating from the HBCU, Yim continues to showcase her love and appreciation for her origin.

Yim has emerged as a formidable WWE star who still champions diversity in the industry. Although she lost her milestone match against Green, she has helped establish the inaugural Women’s United States Champion in wrestling.

Michin continues to grow the women’s wrestling division under the WWE Smackdown brand. She is not the only HBCU alum making strides in wrestling. Former Howard University track & field athlete Darci Khan also has her eyes set on the ring. Khan, a decorated hurdler and four-time conference champion, is part of the 2024 WWE Next In Line Graduating Class.

While fans anticipate Khan’s reign in the WWE, they can still catch Michin on Smackdown’s Friday night programming.

