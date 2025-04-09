Xavier Worthy, Tia Jones Agree To Drop Lawsuits Against Each Other

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and his ex-fiancée, track and field star Tia Jones, have agreed to drop competing lawsuits after a domestic squabble.

According to TMZ, the former couple’s agreement will supercede all legal actions between the two. Worthy will rescind his application for a protective order and Jones will pull back her protective order against the football player.

“I regret any misunderstandings or conflicts that arose during my relationship with my ex-fiancée,” Worthy said in a written statement. “I also acknowledge that my legal representatives may have made public statements about my ex-fiancée that were intended to protect me but were misstated.

“Ending a relationship that spanned over a year can be an emotional experience, and sometimes words are spoken out of hurt and frustration,” Worthy added. “This matter has now been settled.”

Jones’s attorney, Angelica Cogliano, agreed.

After Worthy was arrested on suspicion of an assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing after a domestic dispute with Jones, prosecutors decided not to file charges.

Jones then applied for and received a protective order after Jones accused Worthy of assault. She also caused property damage and scratched the football player’s face. She allegedly would not leave Worthy’s residence when he asked her to leave after finding out she was cheating on him.

Worthy refused to press charges against Jones.