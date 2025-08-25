XCEL Summit For Men Speakers: Chike Uzoka

BLACK ENTERPRISE’s XCEL Summit For Men will take place Oct. 15-17, and the speaker line-up is just as distinguished as the honorees.

On day two of the event, Chike Uzoka, founder of Valentine Global, will lead a crucial session titled “Financial Planning: From Working for Money to Putting Money to Work.” Uzoka will outline multiple strategies to convert income into generational wealth.

Uzoka, often dubbed “The Teen’s Money Guy,” is no stranger to leading large groups. He is building a budding reputation as a speaker, author, and entrepreneur coach. While his instructional seminars often focus on young men, the advice is applicable to all. Uzoka is passionate about spreading knowledge to the next generation.

In an Instagram post, Uzoka discussed his mission and why it is critical to the Black community.

“Most families don’t lack financial literacy—they just struggle to put what they know into action. Especially when what they learn online doesn’t come with a real plan to implement it. That’s where I come in as a fully licensed Financial Advisor and a speaker. My mission isn’t just to teach about wealth—it’s to make sure we can act on it!”

Schools, nonprofits, and universities, such as Rutgers, Columbia, and the NAACP, have all worked with Uzoka to bring his knowledge to their core constituents. Additionally, Uzoka authored The Young Man’s Guide to Entrepreneurship: 16 Things You Need to Know. The text offers insight into his successes and failures, and gives advice to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs avoid pitfalls.

Uzoka knows leadership requires emotional endurance. He previously hosted a breakout on how to perform under pressure and safeguard mental health in high-stakes work environments, encouraging men to acknowledge trauma instead of letting it derail them.

At the XCEL Summit For Men, Uzoka’s presence offers both tactical financial insights and an opportunity for mentorship.

Uzoka’s lived experience, navigating entrepreneurship from mismatched ideas to educational platforms, makes him a compelling voice in a summit built on empowerment and connection. To hear what Uzoka has to offer, join business leaders and entrepreneurs at the XCEL Summit for Men, Oct. 15-17, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando. Click here for more details.

