Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ye Wears KKK Outfit While Blasting Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, And The Music Industry Ye spirals in his latest interview, donning KKK attire while attacking Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian.







Ye took things to an extreme in his latest interview, donning black Ku Klux Klan attire while making controversial remarks about his ex-wife and former friends.

The defamed music and fashion mogul remained true to his unfiltered style in his explosive interview with DJ Akademiks. The interview was filmed earlier this month, but at the request of Ye’s team, the footage underwent “eight edits” before its release on March 30. Among his most contended remarks include Ye doubling down on unhinged tweets about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children and comments about his own children with Kim Kardashian.

He kicked off the interview by swapping his Sean John shirt — a nod to embattled Bad Boy founder Sean “Diddy” Combs — and a gold swastika chain for an all-black KKK outfit, revealing that he had intended to wear it the day before but chose not to, anticipating backlash.

“I wanted to wear it yesterday,” Ye said in a clip shared online, “but I was worried that people would put me in a hospital for my outfit.”

Kanye West shows up for interview in black KKK-looking outfit. pic.twitter.com/6M4xc2oUH6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 31, 2025

After referring to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s twins, Sir and Rumi, with an offensive slur in a since-deleted tweet from early March, Ye continued to criticize Jay-Z without offering any acknowledgment or apology to his former friend and collaborator’s children.

“Everything is like, ‘But you offended Jay-Z.’ F–k him,” Ye told Akademiks. “Put it like this — let’s take it to money — how much money you think Jay-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it? Next subject.”

When it comes to his four children with Kim Kardashian (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm), Ye claims he never wanted to have children with the billionaire reality star and knew it two months into their relationship.

“No, that was my fault. I take it,” he said. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan.”

The Yeezy founder also took aim at his late former friend and collaborator, Virgil Abloh, who passed away from a rare form of cancer in 2021. Referencing one of his recent disparaging tweets about the late fashion designer, Ye told Akademiks, “It’s still f–k Virgil.” When asked to explain his animosity toward the late Louis Vuitton designer, Ye simply responded, “I’m evil.”

Many viewers are now questioning Akademiks for providing Ye with a platform to voice his outrageous remarks.

“Why is anyone even giving this guy any attention anymore? Seriously, this act is boring,” one person wrote.

“You know, if people would stop posting about him, he would disappear,” added someone else.

RELATED CONTENT: Ye Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit By German Singer Over Nazi Support

