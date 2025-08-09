Rapper YNW Melly’s Murder Trial Pushed Back To 2027

Rapper YNW Melly, who has been accused of murdering two associates, has to wait until 2027 to face trial after a judge postponed the upcoming court case.

According to The Miami Herald, Jamell Maurice Demons, who is better known to the world as YNW (acronym for Young N**ga World) Melly, is having his murder trial rescheduled until January 2027. He was accused of allegedly killing Anthony Williams, AKA YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas Jr., AKA YNW Juvy, in 2018. The two were childhood friends and a part of the YNW collective.

The trial was pushed back from the Sept. 10 date that was initially scheduled. On Aug. 8, Judge Martin S. Fein postponed the start date until January 2027, making it nearly eight years since the duo was killed.

Melly originally had a trial in 2023, which ended in a hung jury. The retrial has been delayed numerous times, and this time it is due to evidence removed from the retrial by then-Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy. State prosecutors appealed Murphy’s ruling. The contested evidence stems from items that were extracted from Melly’s cellphone, email addresses, and social media accounts. Judge Murphy ruled that most of the admitted digital evidence, including messages, will be kept to the day of and following the murders. However, the attorneys will have oral arguments on the issues concerning the evidence before the appeals court Sept. 16.

“We’re disappointed that today’s hearing was yet another win for the State of Florida, allowing more time to subject my client to inhumane treatment,” said Raven Liberty, Melly’s attorney. “Every American should be concerned about this abuse of the justice system and basic Constitutional rights at the hands of Broward State’s Attorney Harold Pryor and his team of prosecutors.”

The legal team representing Melly had previously requested a bond so he could be released from jail while awaiting the retrial, but he has been repeatedly denied.

RELATED CONTENT: Prosecutors Say Diddy Poses A Flight Risk And Ongoing Threat In Bail Opposition