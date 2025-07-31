Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Files Appeal With Nevada Supreme Court To Dismiss Charges In Tupac Murder

After filing an appeal earlier this year to have murder charges dismissed against him in the fatal shooting of hip-hop recording artist Tupac Shakur, Duane “Keffe D” Davis has taken his case to the Nevada Supreme Court.

According to The Associated Press, Davis, who is accused of having involvement with the killing of Tupac, has filed a motion to dismiss in the upper court due to having a previous immunity agreement with prosecutors when he initially spoke to them 27 years ago in 1998. The filing took place on July 29.

Davis’s attorney, Carl Arnold, originally filed an appeal in January, alleging constitutional violations because of a 27-year delay in prosecution. He also claimed that immunity agreements were granted to him by federal and local authorities. A lower court disagreed with the assertions, prompting Arnold to file with the Nevada Supreme Court.

“Mr. Davis cooperated with law enforcement over the course of more than a decade, relying on repeated assurances that his statements would not be used against him — yet those very statements now form the core of the State’s case,” Arnold said in a written statement. Davis was interviewed again by prosecutors in 2008 and 2009 under the same conditions of immunity. In the appeal, it was then that he described his “alleged involvement in the murder and identified the alleged shooter.”

Davis wrote a book in 2019 titled “Compton Street Legend,” where he admitted that he provided the weapon that killed the Poetic Justice actor. He also provided the details in various interviews over the years. Davis is the only man alive who was allegedly involved in the drive-by killing.

In the interviews given over the years and during conversations with law enforcement, Davis said that the killing of the “Me Against the World” lyricist was committed by his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who was killed two years later.

The former gang member, who is 62 years old, has been in jail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since his arrest on Sept. 29, 2023. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

RELATED CONTENT: Young Noble, Member of Tupac’s Outlawz, Dies At 47 In Apparent Suicide