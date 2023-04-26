Yung Miami Wants To Switch Up Her 'Accent' So She Won't Sound 'Illiterate'

Yung Miami is well aware of all the jokes about her dialect and signature slang and the City Girls rapper is hoping to change the way she speaks.

The Caresha Please got candid in her interview with The Cut about how much she dislikes her style of speech and desires to change her Southern “accent.”

“I really want to change the way I talk,” she shared. “I just feel like it’s my accent.”

The Miami native has gone viral for her Instagram Live sessions or social media moments where something she says becomes the new slang. Terms like “flewed out” became a normal part of traveling thanks to Yung Miami coining the phrase.

But despite how well-received her slang is, the “Act Up” rapper is looking to improve her speech to be taken more seriously.

“I talk like my mom,” Yung Miami explained. “A lot of people don’t understand it, and they take it as being, like, illiterate or not being able to talk properly.”

“I always think about it. I’ll be like, “I’m gonna do it,” but I never followed through,” she added. “I can’t disguise my voice even if I wanted to.”

Earlier this month, a thread was started after one fan credited Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, for having such a large “impact” on American slang.

“Caresha’s impact on slang is kinda crazy when you think about it, like,” they tweeted.

Caresha’s impact on slang is kinda crazy when you think about it, like— — axe peetür. (@TheGreatIsNate) April 9, 2023

The fan made other notable mentions like “period,” and her latest “no shade wit it, no shade wit it.”

“No shade with it, no shade with it” is THE phrase of this remix. pic.twitter.com/55Ffukg6hL — axe peetür. (@TheGreatIsNate) April 9, 2023

“In conclusion: Caresha goes viral when she talks— period!” they quipped. Others chimed in to give Caresha her flowers for helping add to the culture with her signature slang.

“I had this exact discussion with my bestie. Some clown her but will turn right around and use the lingo,” one fan wrote.

“Roaches, Buenas Noches,” another added referencing Caresha’s catchy one-liner on the song “Rap Freaks.”

While Caresha might not like her accent, her fans, and the culture do. Hopefully, she doesn’t change her natural style of speech too much and continues giving us new phrases to match our everyday lives.

RELATED CONTENT: Yung Miami Talks Caresha Please Podcas; Merch, Misconceptions With Diddy, and New Acting Roles