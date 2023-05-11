12-Year-Old Black Girl With High IQ Is Earning Her Masters Degree

Originally published on Black News

Adhara Pérez Sánchez, a 12-year-old brown skin girl from Mexico City, is making headlines for her exceptional intelligence, with an IQ score higher than that of Albert Einstein. Adhara, who is of Afro-Mexican descent, has an IQ of 162 and has already received a bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering from CNCI University and is currently studying a master’s program in Mathematics at the Technological University of Mexico. Her dream is to be an astronaut for NASA.

According to Daily Mail, Adhara’s parents first noticed her advanced capabilities when she was a toddler. She was able to read and write by the age of three and by the time she was five, she was doing complex algebraic equations. She has a fascination with space and is able to solve problems that even adults find challenging.

Adhara’s passion for learning led her to begin attending classes at the Universidad CNCI in Mexico City when she was just eight years old. She was able to complete a degree in Industrial Engineering in just two years, an accomplishment that typically takes four to five years.

Her exceptional abilities have not come without their challenges. Adhara was bullied in school for being different, and she struggled with depression and anxiety as a result. However, she credits her love for space and her dream of becoming an astronaut for giving her the strength to persevere.

Adhara’s achievements have made her a role model for young people around the world, and she has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades. She has been invited to speak at events across Mexico, and she has also been featured in international media.

Adhara’s story has also sparked a conversation about the best way to educate gifted children. Some argue that acceleration in school is the best option, while others believe that children like Adhara should be allowed to develop at their own pace.

Regardless of the approach, it is clear that Adhara’s incredible abilities are setting her up for a future of great success, and her parents are dedicated to supporting her every step of the way. Adhara’s dream is to become an astronaut and go to Mars, and with her intelligence and determination, there is no doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her.

