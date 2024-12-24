Business by Sharelle Burt 3 Black Woman-Owned Businesses Open Shop Before The Holiday At JFK Airport’s Terminal 8 Support Black woman-owned businesses this holiday season!







TR Business reports that travelers who need last-minute gifts can shop three new Black-woman-owned brands in New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport Terminal 8 (T8).

As part of the $125 million commercial redevelopment program for the busy terminal, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, in collaboration with American Airlines and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports, announced six new retail spaces opened on Dec. 18. These spaces are operated by local small business owners and women and minority entrepreneurs. Three businesses offer unique offerings from Black woman-owned businesses, all from Queens or Brooklyn.

Mother Earth Juice Bar, Beautiful Amore Skincare, and Bevo’s Kitchen were selected through URW’s small business accelerator program to highlight the program’s commitment to providing opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs and enhancing offerings for travelers.

The Beautiful Amore Skincare kiosk features high-quality skincare products such as body and lip butters, lotions, oils, scrubs, hand sanitizers, and haircare. Also, vegan owner Amerrah Danielson of Queens says she has been in business for 22 years to find solutions for those who suffer from sensitive skin, including those who come through one of the busiest airports in the world. “My goal is to be a household name so having my products on the global stage of JFK gets me one step closer,” Danielson said.

Two storefronts will belong to Mother Earth Juice Bar and Bevo’s Kitchen. Owned by Jamaica resident Dr. Lord-Marcelle, Mother Earth is a juice bar and wellness center specializing in natural health. Opened in 2017, her expertise in holistic medicine provided opportunities to become the go-to brand for supplements, tonics, herbal remedies, and naturopathic therapies. By opening in T8, Dr. Lord-Marcelle says it is a “tremendous opportunity for me as an African American woman from the Caribbean.” “To be able to have a presence in T8 is an exciting milestone for my business, especially as a community leader who is dedicated to helping people get certified to operate in airports,” she continued.

Bevo’s Kitchen Founder Gracia Clery-Leonce is excited to bring healthy food options to JFK, as it isn’t always easy while on the run. The clinical laboratory scientist and healthy lifestyle coach from Queens offers a robust line of vegan and vegetarian dishes in her packaged products, including trail mix, granolas, jams, fruit chips, and snack balls. Living not too far from JFK, opening doors to her brand is a “dream come true.” “Eating healthy while traveling is challenging, especially for plant-based travelers, and I want to change that,” Clery-Leonce said.

“I want to teach the world the importance of a healthy lifestyle via good healthy eating habits, and what better way than to interact with passengers from around the globe.”

Plans to renovate JFK were launched in 2017 to transform the airport into a world-class travel space that New Yorkers and visitors deserve. According to Simple Flying, the Port Authority and the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council have worked together since 2018 to ensure that local companies, solely focusing on women and minority-owned enterprises (MWBEs), are part of the airport’s continuous expansion.



