400+ Economists, Former Policymakers Endorse Harris’ Economic Vision For America

by Mitti Hicks







As we inch closer to Election Day, with voters in some states already casting their ballots, the list of endorsements for Vice President Kamala Harris is growing.

According to CNN, more than 400 economists and former high-ranking U.S. policymakers are endorsing Vice President Harris and her economic vision for America.

This latest endorsement comes as Americans hone in on both Harris’ and former President Donald Trump’s economic policies. National polls show the economy is a critical issue in this upcoming election. A poll from The Economist/YouGov found that 54% of voters said the most important issues to them were “inflation/prices,” “jobs,” and the “economy.”

The more than 400 economists and former policymakers endorsing Harris are from left-leaning economists and officials who served under Democrats, including Brian Deese, a top economist for Biden; Jason Furman, Bull Daley, and Penny Pritzker from the Obama Administration; Robert Reich and Alan Blinder from the Clinton Administration. Blinder also served as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, CNN reported.

“The choice in this election is clear: between failed trickle-down economic policies that benefit the few and economic policies that provide opportunity for all,” the endorsement doc﻿ument reads. “It is a choice between inequity, economic injustice, and uncertainty with Donald Trump or prosperity, opportunity, and stability with Kamala Harris, a choice between the past and the future.”

Some officials who served under Republicans, such as Sean O’Keefe, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and NASA administrator under George W. Bush, also endorsed Harris.

Other notable economists supporting Harris include University of Michigan economists Justin Wolfers and Claudia Goldin.

“With Kamala Harris in the White House, workers, families, and businesses can be confident that they have a president who will work relentlessly to build a strong, pro-growth economy for all Americans,” reads the endorsement, which was also signed by former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, both Democrats.

