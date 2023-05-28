5 Mouthwatering Cocktails To Try This Memorial Day Weekend

I don’t know about you, but when I hear ‘summer cocktails,’ I instantly think of colorful, refreshing, and fruity drinks. Not sure what to serve guests this upcoming Memorial Day? Don’t fret. Check out these five delicious cocktail recipes for a Memorial Day you won’t forget…or will you?

1. The Red, White, and Blue Cooler

1 pint of fresh (or frozen) strawberries

1 pint of fresh (or frozen) blueberries

1 pint of vanilla frozen yogurt

Vodka

Seltzer water

Puree the strawberries and blueberries separately in a blender or food processor. In a glass, add a layer of the strawberries, then blueberries, a helping of vodka, and then top with frozen yogurt. Top off this cocktail with a splash of seltzer!

1 lime wedge

2 teaspoons sugar

3 1/2 cups cubed seeded watermelon

1/2 cup tequila

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon Triple Sec (orange-flavored liqueur)

Lime wedges or watermelon balls (optional)

Put 2 teaspoons of sugar in a saucer. Rub lime wedges on the glasses, spin rim of each glass in sugar to coat. Combine watermelon with the remaining ingredients (through Triple Sec) in a blender; process until smooth. Fill each prepared glass with 1/2 cup crushed ice. Add 1/2 cup margarita to each glass. Garnish the cocktail with lime wedges or melon balls, if desired.

3 cups stemmed seedless red grapes

2 oranges, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch wheels

2 lemons, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch wheels

Two 750-milliliter bottles rosÃ©

8 ounces simple syrup (3 minutes to make simple syrup: Combine equal amounts of sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil; simmer, stirring constantly, until the sugar is completely dissolved. Then remove the syrup from the heat and let cool completely. This cocktail can be refrigerated in a glass jar for up to 1 month)

8 ounces brandy

Ice

Light a hardwood charcoal fire. Put the grapes on a perforated grill sheet or in a grill basket and grill over high heat, tossing occasionally, until they just start to burst, about 6 minutes.

Next, move the grapes to a plate to cool completely. Meanwhile, grill the orange and lemon wheels over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 6 minutes. Then transfer to a plate to cool completely.

In a large pitcher, combine the wine with the simple syrup, brandy and grilled fruit and stir well. Refrigerate until the sangria is chilled and the flavors are blended, at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours. Serve the sangria over ice.

4. Strawberry Basil Margaritas –Makes 1 pitcher

1 can (12 ounces) frozen limeade concentrate

10 strawberries

8 basil leaves

2 to 2 1/2 cups tequila (gold or silver)

Empty the limeade concentrate into a pitcher. Add 2 1/2 cans of water and 1 1/2 (18 ounces, or 2 1/4 cups) cans of tequila (or a bit less, if you don’t want your drinks to be quite as strong).

Hull the strawberries, slice lengthwise, and add to the pitcher. Crumple the basil a little in your hands (this will help the basil flavor release into the drink) and add it to the pitcher, too. Place the pitcher, covered, in the fridge overnight, or for at least four hours.

When you remove the pitcher from the fridge, your margaritas will be a lovely pale pink color. Now all you have to do is serve this cocktail and wait for the compliments to pour in.

4 oz. spiced rum

4 oz. coconut milk

1/3 c. fresh pinapple chunks

splash pineapple juice

1 cup ice

2 maraschino cherries

Add rum, coconut milk, pineapple chunks and juice to a blender with ice. Blend until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses. Garnish each glass with a pineapple chunk and a maraschino cherry.

