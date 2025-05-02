9 Stress-Reducing Practices To Maintain Mental Health 

April is the designated month for stress-awareness but it doesn’t mean we let go of stress-reducing practices. We can’t let it end without talking about the effects stress has on your mental and physical well-being as we transition to May and lean into mental health month. BLACK ENTERPRISE has identified 10 ways to reduce stress through body and mind—with no “chill pills” involved.

Source: MAINTAIN A HEALTHY DIET: A healthy diet is an effective way to stress reduction. It can lower blood sugar, stabilize it, and support proper brain function as well as regulating cortisol levels. According to a 2017 study published by BMC Medicine, Foods that contain magnesium, B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids found in seeds, nuts, and fish are the main nutrients that help the brain produce serotonin and promote a better mood. Besides probiotic foods like yogurt that promote gut health and are essential for mental health, dark chocolate is an stress-relieving food. Moreover, eating foods that are high in magnesium such as avocados and bananas helps to better manage stress. (Photo: Los Muertos Crew/Pexels) Source: DEEP BREATHS: Deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which decreases the heart rate and blood pressure and calms the body, thereby relieving stress. Also, it decreases cortisol levels, which in turn, helps one get rid of anxiety and also assists in mood. Research indicates that it improves emotional regulation and contributes to cardiovascular health. Deep breathing is a quick and accessible approach that can be done anywhere is another way to manage stress effectively. (Image: iStock / PixelsEffect) Source: MINDFULNESS MEDITATION: Mindfulness meditation works by stimulating the body to relax, which, in turn, causes the body to extrude heart rates, blood pressure, and muscle tension. This treatment also involves lowering cortisol levels which is how it is able to help with anxiety while making the mood better. Cortical activity at the present moment is what mindfulness is heightening and the result is emotional regulation, which takes part in a more relaxed reaction to stress. Cognitive function is also supported, and the possibility of inflammation is lessened, which consequently results in a good general health condition. (GETTY, man meditating at home) Source: PRACTICE GRATITUDE: Giving gratitude is a stress coping strategy in that it can produce lower levels of cortisol, the primary stress hormone, anxiety relief, and regularizing emotional state. In addition, gratitude facilitates emotional resilience that is connected to more efficient stress management as well as a decrease in the inputs of anxiety and depression. Gratitude is also credited with improved sleep as it creates a sense of calm and reduces the negative thoughts that come just before sleep. Photo by monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Source: HELPING OTHERS: Stress can be reduced through volunteering or helping others. Performing these acts raise a sense of purpose and provide meaning. Helping other people has a good influence on physical health such as lowering blood pressure and decreasing the risk of depression; both of which result in stress reduction. (Photo credit: Luis Alvarez, Getty Images) Source: LIMIT SCREEN TIME: Reducing the time you spend on the digital screen not only helps you stress less by the decrease in cortisol and avoiding mental fatigue from unending digital stimuli, but it also enhances your sleep quality by the reduction of blue light exposure that can affect your melatonin production. Off-line, stress-relieving activities have a positive impact on your mood. They help improve focus and emotional regulation . (Photo: cottonbro studio/freepik) Source: GET REST: Sleep is associated with a reduction in the risk of stress-related conditions. Having the proper amount of sleep decreases stress levels with the release of less cortisol, which is the main stress hormone of the body. Emotional regulation is also gained through quality sleep which allows you to balance daily demands properly. Photo by Alex Green: https://www.pexels.com/photo/depressed-black-man-on-bed-at-home-5700168/ Source: SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: The presence of positive interaction causes the body to release oxytocin, a hormone that has a calming effect and helps to deal with stress. Social relationships also contribute to the growth of resilience, which is essential when dealing with life’s difficulties. These kinds of relationships also enhance mental health as they lead to a decrease in the rates of depression and anxiety, and also give a sense of belonging. Photo by nappy/Pexels Source: PHYSICAL ACTIVITY Sports have a direct positive effect on stress because it releases not only endorphins but also the brain chemicals responsible for boosting one’s mood. Physical activity helps by also decreasing the levels of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline in the body which assists with a calmer response to stressors. Through exercising you can manage your sleep better, and that will not only help you to be more emotionally stable but will also reduce fatigue-related stress. It improves cognitive functions-such as attention and problem-solving skills-which makes it easy to deal with daily life’s challenges. Finally, being active is stress relief in itself that allows one to unwind and reorient. (Getty Images)

