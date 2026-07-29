Angelica Whaley, founder of Belle Être Entrepreneurship by Alisa Gumbs Angelica Whaley Is Building a Luxury Brand In An Uncertain Economy—Here’s How The founder of lingerie line Belle Être opens up about what luxury consumers want.







Angelica Whaley might have been destined to start a luxury brand. She has a lifelong appreciation for luxurious fabrics like lace and silk, which started with her mother’s long satin robes, which she would steal to serve as her wardrobe during playtime.

In 2020, she launched Belle Être, which translates to “Beautiful Being,” a lingerie and intimate apparel brand that offers bodysuits, robes, sleepwear, and more. Having survived its first five years, the company is now focused on expanding its product collections, collaborating with fashion creators and influencers, and becoming a recognizable name within the luxury intimate apparel industry.

“Belle Être was created to remind women that confidence begins from within,” Whaley said in a statement. “Luxury isn’t reserved for special occasions—it should be part of how women feel every single day. I wanted to create pieces that make women feel beautiful, empowered, and unapologetically feminine.”

Whaley shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE exclusively what she’s learned as an entrepreneur in the luxury market:

What was it like launching a luxury brand during the pandemic and now growing it in a time of economic uncertainty?

Launching Belle Être during the pandemic was both one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career. At a time when the world felt uncertain, people were spending more time at home and redefining what self-care meant to them. I realized that luxury wasn’t just about going out or making a statement—it was about how you felt when you looked in the mirror.

Today, we’re navigating a different kind of uncertainty with the economy, but I’ve found that the core of our brand remains the same. Women are becoming more intentional with their purchases. They aren’t necessarily buying more; they’re buying better. That has reinforced our commitment to creating timeless pieces that women will reach for again and again instead of chasing fast fashion or fleeting trends.

What has that experience taught you about business?

It’s taught me that adaptability is one of the greatest assets an entrepreneur can have. Markets change, consumer habits evolve, and unexpected challenges are inevitable. Rather than resisting change, I’ve learned to listen closely to our customers and let their needs guide our decisions.

It’s also reminded me that strong brands are built on trust, not trends. If you consistently deliver quality, authenticity, and an exceptional customer experience, people remember that. Relationships ultimately outlast marketing campaigns.

How have you been able to communicate to customers that luxury is worth spending on?

For me, luxury has never been about a logo or a price tag. It’s about craftsmanship, confidence, and longevity.

I want our customers to feel that every detail—from the fit and fabrics to the packaging and overall experience—reflects genuine care. When a woman invests in something beautifully made that fits well and makes her feel confident, she’s investing in herself.

We also encourage thoughtful purchasing. Instead of buying multiple pieces that won’t last, invest in a few timeless essentials you’ll love wearing for years. That’s a more meaningful—and often more economical—approach to luxury.

Aside from the quality of the product itself, what would you say consumers expect from a luxury brand?

Today’s luxury consumer expects authenticity above all else. They want to know the story behind the brand, understand its values, and feel a genuine connection with the people creating the products.

They also expect consistency. Every interaction—from browsing a website to opening a package to receiving customer service—should feel intentional and elevated.

Perhaps most importantly, consumers want to feel seen. Luxury is becoming more inclusive, and customers expect brands to create products and experiences that celebrate women of different backgrounds, body types, and stages of life.

What insights can you share about the luxury market for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to be in this space?

My biggest advice is to never confuse luxury with high prices. Luxury is about creating value that people can genuinely feel.

Pay attention to every detail because your customers certainly will. Invest in quality, create a memorable customer experience, and stay consistent with your brand identity. In the luxury space, reputation is one of your greatest assets, and it’s built over time through consistency.

Most importantly, build a brand with purpose. Consumers today are incredibly thoughtful. They want to support founders who have a clear vision, authentic values, and a meaningful reason for creating what they do. If your mission is genuine and your products reflect that mission, you’ll create something that resonates far beyond a single purchase.

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