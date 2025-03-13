New Kyrie Irving ANTA Sneaker, KAI 2 ‘Solar Return,’ Coming March 23

Less than a month after Kyrie Irving and ANTA released KAI 2 “Artist on Court,” they announced another signature shoe, KAI 2 “Solar Return,” will soon be available.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneaker will launch on Irving’s 33rd birthday, March 23. The latest sneaker will have a retail price of $125 and will be available at select ANTA retailers and online.

This special edition of KAI 2 will feature the Dallas Mavericks point guard’s birthdate embedded on the footwear and the phrase “The Journey is the Reward.”

“Artist on Court” was revealed when Irving showcased the sneaker while playing in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The $140 sneaker was released on Feb. 28.

He won’t be wearing his newest sneaker on the court anytime soon. Irving tore his ACL against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, ending his season.

Irving appeared on a live stream to let reassure his fans that his recovery has started.

“Just wanted to let you guys know that I’m OK, and I will be OK moving forward,” he said. “It does suck. A lot. I ain’t going to lie to you guys. This one stings for sure.”

Irving was the only NBA player averaging at least 20 points, 40% 3-point shooting, and 90% from the free throw line a game this season. He was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists before his injury.

“Kyrie is the heart and soul of this team, and he has embraced the city of Dallas as his home and our fans as an extension of his own family,” general manager Nico Harrison said in a written statement. “His work ethic and absolute dedication to his craft it’s cut from the cloth of greats. I know it, I lived it, and I see the same ferocity and passion in him that I saw in Kobe.”

