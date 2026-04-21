Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn Army Sergeant Goes Viral Making Over Rooms For Fellow Soldiers, Aims To ‘Improve Their Daily Living’ An Army sergeant based at Fort Bliss is going viral for her talent in redesigning barracks for fellow soldiers.







Meet Briyana Taylor, an Army sergeant stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, who’s going viral for transforming the living spaces of fellow soldiers.

What began as a before-and-after TikTok of her barracks makeover—amassing nearly 12 million views and earning her an Army Achievement Medal—has made Taylor highly sought-after at Fort Bliss for transforming fellow soldiers’ living spaces, she tells People.

“They had heard my commander talking about how good my barracks room looked,” she said, recalling a group of soldiers who took to her room, urging her to redesign their barracks.

Now she views it as a passion project that lets her uplift fellow soldiers and bring positive energy to their living spaces, even during difficult times.

“I really do the rooms just to help with soldiers’ mental health and just to improve their daily living,” Taylor said.

She began decorating soldiers’ rooms for free but now charges $300 per client, plus décor costs, while working within each budget. Taylor sources items from thrift shops, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Ross, and Facebook Marketplace.

“I really try to find the cheapest deals as possible,” she said.

For Taylor, the most rewarding part is earning clients’ trust, such as that of Hayden Walker, 25, who discovered her on TikTok after arriving at Fort Bliss. Unsure of what he wanted, Walker trusted her vision completely, saying he knew she’d deliver something great.

“She went in there, knocked it out,” Walker said. “After the room was done, I just felt so good that I could proudly come to my room. The standard barracks rooms, they’re kind of ugly.”

Taylor says she values the positive feedback from clients, especially fellow soldiers, including recruits, who report that her redesigns have improved their mental well-being.

“For me to decorate and give them a room they could come back to and just decompress and get away from all the stresses of the military, I think, helps a lot,” she said.

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