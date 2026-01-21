Lifestyle by Jameelah Mullen Nigerian Designer Temi Coker Drops New Home Collection For Walmart The designer says that the partnership represents a "full circle" moment.







Multidisciplinary artist Temi Coker has teamed up with Walmart to launch a new vibrant home decor collection.

“My children are the product of two cultures – African and African American. I wanted to create heirlooms that celebrate the beauty in that duality,” said Coker, who lives in Dallas and was born in Nigeria, said in a press release.

“This collection honors the vibrant textiles, colors, and culture of my Nigerian childhood while embracing my wife’s African American heritage, creating pieces that speak to both identities.”

The collection includes rugs, throws, pillows, and vases with deep meaning. The textured pieces symbolize curls, coils, and braids of textured hair belonging to people of African descent. The designs are also inspired by the vibrant colors often seen in Nigerian culture.

“I just love how loud Nigeria was, and in loudness there is a lot of joy,” he said.

Coker describes his partnership with the retail giant as a “full‑circle” moment. He said his very first pair of shoes came from Walmart, and because so many people in his community shop there, launching his home collection in the store feels “extremely special.”

Creighton Kiper, senior vice president of home at Walmart U.S., said this partnership helps the retailer fulfill a mission.

“We are on a journey to democratize style, and our new Temi Coker collection is an exciting opportunity to bring his authentic perspective and bold, beautiful designs exclusively to Walmart customers,” Kiper said in the press release. “Partnering with artists and creators like Temi Coker allows us to uniquely deliver style and joy to every space, effortlessly and affordably.

Coker notes that in Nigerian culture, the living room often serves as the main gathering place, and through his designs, he brings the vibrancy of that tradition into the space while keeping it affordable and accessible to the masses, with items ranging from $14 to $ 320.

The designer has worked on projects with notable clients such as AT&T, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, Peloton, and Adobe

Shoppers can purchase products from the Temi Coker Collection exclusively on the Walmart Website.

RELATED CONTENT: Yemi Mobolade Sworn In As First Black Mayor Of Colorado Springs