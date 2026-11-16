Ashlyn Wilcox (Photo Credit: Blue Summers Media Co. Courtesy of Altrichia Wilcox) Lifestyle by Selena Hill Meet Ashlyn Wilcox, The 6-Year-Old ‘Affirmation Princess’ Teaching The World To Speak Life The Lakeland, Florida, kindergartner is encouraging both children and adults to believe in themselves.







Six-year-old Ashlyn Wilcox is proving that you are never too young to know your worth. The Lakeland, Florida, kindergartner is encouraging children and adults alike to embrace confidence, kindness, and the power of positive self-talk through daily affirmations.

Known as the “Affirmation Princess,” Ashlyn has turned a practice she learned at home into a growing platform for spreading positivity. With encouragement from her mother, entrepreneur Altrichia Wilcox, the young motivational speaker is using her voice to remind others that they are strong, capable, and worthy of believing in themselves.

Last month, Ashlyn took the stage at Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) homecoming convocation. Not only did her inspiring speech bring the crowd to their feet, but her confident affirmations have also taken social media by storm, generating nearly 75,000 views, more than 6,400 likes, and almost 300 comments on Instagram.

“Good morning, Rattlers, and happy homecoming!” Ashlyn said enthusiastically, greeting the crowd of FAMU alumni. “I want to share my affirmations with you, so repeat after me. I walk in excellence every day,” she recited as the crowd repeated each line. “I am confident and committed to greatness. I am worthy of opportunity that comes my way. I am a leader who uplifts my community. I am powerful. I am unstoppable. I am a money magnet. I am successful. I’m a good friend.”

Ashleyn, who continues to spread her message about self-love and manifestation through her Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok channels, recited some of her daily affirmations during a recent interview with Spectrum Bay News 9.

“Thank you, Lord, for waking me up. Thank you, Lord, for great health. I am strong. I am amazing,” she said. “I am successful, I’m a good friend, I will change the world.”

She also explained what the practice means to her.

“To me, it means that it helps me feel positive and strong and feel brave,” she said. “Everything is possible.”

Source: Ashlyn Wilcox and her mother, Altrichia Wilcox (Photo Credit: Blue Summers Media Co. Courtesy of Altrichia Wilcox)

According to her mother, affirmations have been part of Ashlyn’s life since birth. She began reciting affirmations as early as age 1, alongside learning her colors and shapes.

“I just started speaking life to her, just telling her how smart she is and how she will change the world,” Wilcox, the founder of Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents (M.A.M.A) Inc., told Bay 9 News.

Wilcox explained that the family tradition began when she was growing up as the daughter of ministers in a home that emphasized positivity and the power of words. Those lessons helped shape how she navigated life.

“They always just spoke life into me and my sisters,” she told WFLA. “They taught me the importance of speaking life and putting forth the effort to see whatever idea or goal that I have to make sure they come to fruition. I’ve always just naturally been a girl and woman of optimism and postivity. So, for my son and my daughter, I’ve always just spoken life into them.”

Source: Ashlyn Wilcox (Photo Credit: Blue Summers Media Co. Courtesy of Altrichia Wilcox)

Now, what started as a mother-daughter practice has expanded beyond their household. After Wilcox shared videos of Ashlyn on social media, the Affirmation Princess began receiving invitations to appear at women’s conferences, graduations, and children’s summits. During her talks, Ashlyn encourages boys and girls to practice affirmations, reminding them that they can feel strong, intelligent, beautiful, and amazing. For Wilcox, that message is especially important as families navigate bullying and the pressures children face growing up.

“Especially with the rise of bullying, just encouraging your child to know who they are and to encourage them that it doesn’t matter what others say or think about you, you have to know who you are,” Wilcox said. “And I think that that starts with words.”