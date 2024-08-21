News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Atlanta Turned Up During Roll Call At Democratic National Convention: ‘The South Got Something To Say’ Lil Jon got the crowd hype during the roll call at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.







Atlanta stole the show in true ATL fashion during the roll call at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

It was a party for night two of the DNC as DJ Cassidy played tunes from hometown heroes for states featured in the ceremonial roll call to nominate Kamala Harris. State anthems included Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” for Michigan, Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” for Massachusetts, and Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” for California. But Atlanta set the stage with a live performance from native Lil Jon, who got the crowd hype with his DJ Snake hit “Turn Down For What.”

Lil Jon quickly transitioned into his chart-topping classic “Get Low.” The rapper and producer stood next to Georgia political leaders while belting out the tune, with the entire audience singing in unison. Lil Jon clapped hands with Georgia Sen. Ralph Warnock as U.S. Rep. and Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams issued the state’s official backing for VP Harris as the next president of the United States.

“Mr. Chairman, the South got something to say,” Williams said after Lil Jon’s handoff.

“Georgia: the home of President Jimmy Carter, the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement where we fight for our freedom. Extremists in Georgia are trying to silence our voices by kicking Georgians off of the rolls and making it harder to vote, but y’all, when we send Kamala Harris to the White House, she’ll fight for our freedom to vote, our reproductive freedom, and our freedom to thrive.”

“In the spirit of good trouble, Georgia casts 123 votes for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” she concluded.

Positive vibes encompassed state officials’ serious pleas in support of Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. Celebrities supported state politicians to motivate viewers to vote blue this November. Spike Lee stood with New York officials, while “The Goonies” star Sean Astin stood with the Indiana delegation.

Other notable hits on DJ Cassidy’s roll call playlist include “1999” by Minnesota native son Prince, “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas for the state of Kansas, and “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen for his hometown, New Jersey. Check out the full playlist HERE.

