News by Sidnee Michelle New Bayard Rustin Institute Will Train Future Civic Leaders This a permanent educational initiative aimed at teaching future generations the organizing strategies and principles of nonviolent activism.







The National Civil Rights Museum announced on June 9 the launch of the Bayard Rustin Institute. This is a permanent educational initiative aimed at teaching future generations the organizing strategies and principles of nonviolent activism championed by the late civil rights leader, Action 5 News reported.

The institute, housed at the Memphis museum, will use historical records, educational programming, and leadership training to examine Rustin’s influence on the Civil Rights Movement and contemporary social justice efforts.

Museum President Dr. Russ Wigginton said the institute is intended to serve as more than a tribute to Rustin’s legacy.

“The Bayard Rustin Institute is not a commemoration, but a blueprint for the tools Rustin used to accelerate change,” Wigginton said, according to the outlet.

The institute is centered on the museum’s recently acquired Rustin Collection, which contains correspondence, documents, and other records detailing Rustin’s work as a civil rights organizer and human rights advocate. Museum officials said the archive will be accessible to researchers, students, and educators.

Rustin, a close adviser to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., played a key role in advancing nonviolent protest strategies during the Civil Rights Movement. He is widely recognized as the chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, a task he completed in less than two months. Museum leaders have said Rustin’s contributions were often overlooked because he was openly gay.

Several programs are scheduled to begin this year under the institute’s umbrella.

Among them is the Rustin Social Change Fellowship, a six-month leadership program for young people focused on nonviolent activism and community organizing. The institute will also partner with MICAH, a Memphis-based advocacy organization, to incorporate Rustin’s organizing principles into civic engagement and leadership training efforts.

In addition, the museum plans to launch the Rustin Lecture Series in fall 2026. The program will feature discussions with scholars, activists, elected officials, faith leaders, and others examining Rustin’s influence on modern movements focused on democracy, civil rights, and social change.

Museum officials also announced plans for a traveling exhibition exploring Rustin’s life and legacy, which is scheduled to debut in 2027.

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