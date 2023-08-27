Beyoncé Boosts Small Business Sales With Chrome Outfit Request

Queen Bey’s wish is the people’s demand. Beyoncé has requested for all in attendance at her Renaissance World Tour to wear chrome for her upcoming birthday. The singer will be 42 on Sept. 4.

Beyoncé announced her birthday wish to her website on Aug. 22, telling fans that she wants to see their “most fabulous” silver attire during the final leg of performances.

“Virgo season is upon us,” shared the entertainer. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with your wearing your most fabulous silver attire to the shows 8.23-9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a human shimmering disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

The direct request from the notoriously private singer has ticket holders scrambling for appropriate outfits.

TMZ reported that customized stores, primarily found on Etsy, have been bombarded with purchases of Beyoncé-approved looks. Chrome-colored shirts some costing over $1.”0 are selling out, as no one wants to look out of place in Beyoncé’s “House of Chrome.”

Fans attending the highly praised show in the upcoming weeks have been rushing to find the perfect silver costume that Queen Bey would find in formation with her request. Since the show-stopping announcement, local stores have had increased web traffic to their online platforms, some retailers having as much as a 200% sales increase.

The “Cuff It” singer herself has remained true to theme, encompassing the color into many of her transformative outfits for the tour.

As Beyoncé champions the upliftment of small business owners, it would not be farfetched to say she’s happy fans are patrons of local sellers to secure their Renaissance-ready outfits. Engagers in the spectacle that is Beyoncé’s tour can also expect its abundant celebrity guests to also partake in the parade of chrome.

