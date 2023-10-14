Black Is The New Black: Beyoncé Unveils ‘Ivy Noir,’ Final Collection With Adidas

“Look around, everybody on mute!” Beyoncé and Adidas presents the final Ivy Park collection as a farewell to a long-time partnership.

The “Ivy Noir” collection is an all-Black lineup of clothing designed to cultivate the overall aesthetic of the Ivy Park and Adidas partnership over the years. According to Teen Vogue, a press release stated that the collection is “a culmination of the two brands’ work together, combining Adidas’ athletic and functional excellence, with Ivy Park’s signature emphasis on shape, and trend-defying creative vision.”

The new drop is giving fans a variety of fashion-forward streetwear and athletic wear for customers to flaunt how they please. “Ivy Noir” features bodysuits, 3-in-1 track pants, a variety of tops, and a leather, pleated skirt. Outerwear pieces in the final collection include a reversible track jacket, latex trench coat and a Snap-Neck Hoodie. Ivy Park lovers can hit the gym in style with a pair of shiny biker shorts and a matching mesh bra or 3D Knit bralette. The drop also includes some sleek accessories: a crossbody bag, oversized waist bag, beanie, socks and a duffel backpack.

In March, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported Queen Bey’s and the sportswear manufacturer’s decision to part ways after the five-year partnership. “In five of the last six Ivy Park releases, roughly half of the merchandise that was produced went unsold,” a source said. Ivy Park was reportedly “losing money for Adidas.” Ivy Park originally launched with Top Shop in 2016 before Beyoncé launched her first collection with Adidas in 2020, according to Forbes.

The final collection launched in perfect timing, ahead of the Renaissance film release in theaters on Dec. 1. As previously reported by BE, the “Alien Superstar” singer released a trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” on Oct. 2. The film, which follows the live moments of the World Tour, was announced for a debut in theaters on Dec. 1.

