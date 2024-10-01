Beyoncé Shows Off Her Levi’s Jeans In New ‘Reiimagine’ Campaign

Beyoncé is letting all of us be her “Levii’s” Jeans. The singer revealed her new “Reiimagine” campaign with Levi’s, where she shows off her hip-hugging bottoms.

The ad, released on Sept. 30, features Queen Bey with a denim cowboy hat and blue Levi’s 501 jeans, complete with a white t-shirt. Deemed “Chapter 01 Launderette,” Beyoncé appears in a laundromat wearing the ensemble.

Before throwing her jeans in the washing machine, she tosses diamonds first. With her song “Levii’s Jeans” playing in the background, she takes the denim staple off to reveal some bright-white briefs.

“Give you high fashion with a simple white tee,” the Grammy-winner captioned the post.

Although the visual pays homage to a 1985 Levi’s ad, it remixes the traditional commercial.

For Beyoncé, who referenced the brand in her Cowboy Carter track, the collaboration spoke to her recognition of Levi’s as the “ultimate Americana uniform.”

“My song ‘Levii’s Jeans’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride,” wrote Beyoncé in the press release. “I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography. Denim-on-denim has often been seen through my lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

The campaign will also feature additional print and digital activations in multiple cities worldwide. Of the collaboration, both parties hope to promote women at the helm of business and fashion.

“In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand,” said a spokesperson for the brand

Before even announcing their partnership, Beyoncé’s mention of Levi’s Jeans drove up the brand’s stock price. Levi’s also changed its name on its social media platforms to incorporate Beyoncé’s signature “ii” spelling.

With a partnership officially in the public eye, Beyoncé and Levi’s are making the brand’s vintage ads fit for the “Alien Superstar.” For those loving her look, some pieces are available on Levi’s website now.

