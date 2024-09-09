by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Beyoncé Receives ZERO Nominations For Country Music Association Awards Despite No. 1 Country Album 'Texas Hold ‘Em' held the top spot for 10 weeks on Billboard's Hot Country Songs.







The Country Music Association Awards has announced its list of nominees for this year’s award, and the biggest news was that Beyoncé and her country album, “Cowboy Carter,” were not included.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, despite Beyonce becoming the first Black woman to have a country record on top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, she received zero nominations from the voting bloc. The popular songstress also held the top position on the same chart for 10 weeks, and it helped her gain nothing from the people who routinely vote on the artists and records for the awards.

Despite having one of the year’s biggest country albums and one of the top songs with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” she was shut out as Morgan Wallen garnered seven nominations. Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson received five each for their respective works. Post Malone and Lainey Wilson were close behind with four nominations each.

Users across social media, a fan of Queen Bey or not, sounded off about the snub.

Since Mrs. Carter released her first country single, there has been backlash from country radio stations about the song, although fans flooded the airwaves with requests. Some stations relented and started to add her music to their playlists when angry fans voiced their displeasure with the gatekeeping tactics.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé told The Hollywood Reporter that with this project, she was happy her fans trusted her judgment in recording the album. However, she was also aware that the gatekeepers of the genre would not be happy or support the effort she put into putting out a country album.

“I’m honored to introduce so many people to the roots of so many genres. I’m so thrilled that my fans trusted me. The music industry gatekeepers are not happy about the idea of bending genres, especially coming from a Black artist and definitely not a woman,” Beyoncé said.

She can be proud that seven of her country songs made it to the Top 10. “Cowboys Carter” also reached the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 and 200 album charts.

