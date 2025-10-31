Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn Birmingham’s New Chief Of Police Michael Pickett Has Social Media Going Wild Birmingham's new chief of police has social media going wild over how "fine" he is.







Since being appointed Birmingham, Alabama’s new Chief of Police, Michael Pickett has drawn attention on social media for the physical appeal he brings to the job.

A quick search of his name on social media reveals numerous accounts praising Michael Pickett, the Birmingham Chief of Police, who was appointed to the role in April, for his looks.

“Birmingham, Alabama, police chief so damn fine yall omg,” one X user wrote.

birmingham alabama police chief so damn fine yall omg. pic.twitter.com/Ds7sbjxsSg — Jalennnnnn (@jaaleninterlude) October 27, 2025

“You ever wanted to know what “my type” is? Please see the Chief of police in Birmingham,” another user tweeted.

X user Te’Erika went a step further, sharing details of his background while nominating him as a “fine specimen of a Black man.”

“Michael Pickett, pick me!” she exclaimed. “Look at him. Oh my gosh!”

Birmingham Alabama's New Chief of Police is Fine AF!

Michael Pickett is the Chief of Our Hearts #birmingham pic.twitter.com/r5gmYXqATn — Te-Erika (@Te_Erika) April 20, 2025

Pickett has gained renewed attention in Birmingham following his appointment as Chief of Police. The title came after serving as Interim Chief since December, following Chief Scott Thurmond’s retirement. A 20-year department veteran and graduate of Ramsay High School and Miles College, Pickett began his career as a patrol officer in the West Precinct.

Throughout his career, Pickett has served in various roles, including undercover work and overseeing safety and security for major events like The World Games. As Deputy Chief of Special Operations, he launched Operation Knight Rider to combat illegal and dangerous exhibition driving in the city.

During his time as interim chief, Pickett strengthened partnerships with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway and with federal and state law enforcement agencies. Now, under his leadership, the Birmingham Police Department aims to focus on recruiting the next generation of law enforcement officers.

“I want to thank Mayor Woodfin for his confidence in me and support for the Birmingham Police Department,” Pickett said. “From the mayor and council’s support of the $16 million police recruitment and retention plan to a commitment to new resources, and investment in a comprehensive violence reduction strategy, we are working to create the next generation of effective law enforcement in Birmingham.”

