Recent Birmingham High School Graduate Announces Mayoral Run

An 18-year-old high school graduate, Brandon Moss, is about to attend college, but he will also be running for mayor in Alabama.

According to AL.com, Moss, who received his high school diploma last month, is throwing his hat into the race for mayor of Fairfield. The young man graduated from Ramsay High School in Birmingham and hopes to be the mayor in an election that will take place August 26.

He is one of several candidates, including Councilman Herman Carnes, Councilman Cedric Norman, former Midfield councilman and Fairfield native James Reasor, and financial consultant Michael Williams, who are hoping to replace current mayor Eddie Penny, who announced he is not running for re-election in this year’s race.

Instead of relaxing and enjoying the summer before college starts, Moss has committed to becoming Fairfield’s next mayor.

“I decided to do this right out of high school because I felt like I could be the change that I want to see in my city,” Moss told the media outlet. “Fairfield for far too long has not had an innovative thinker, and we need somebody who is able to connect our next generations and our past generations.”

Although Moss is trying to flex some political muscle right away, he has plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham to major in political science and public administration.

If there is a Mayor Moss, the high school graduate has stated that he would be strategic about recruiting businesses and will hold property owners accountable for their buildings. He also promises to speak to residents about their needs and work with businesses to entice them to come back to town.

“We could bring stores back, but we have to work with those stores to bring them back into the community,” Moss said. “Our citizens need something that’s going to be with them long-term.”

Based on 2024 Census numbers, Fairfield has about 9,500 residents, but that number has been declining as of late.

