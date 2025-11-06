Education by Jameelah Mullen Nephew Tommy’s ‘Black College Quiz’ Reruns Bring FAMU Student’s Historic Win And Heartfelt Story Back to Life The history-making Rattler graduated from the HBCU in 2024.







Florida A&M University alumna Jalauria Mills is back in the spotlight after reruns of the Black College Quiz television show, hosted by Tommy “Nephew Tommy” Miles of the Steve Harvey Morning Show, resurfaced online.



Mills was the first FAMU student to appear on the academic quiz show featuring college students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The series showcases students who demonstrate their knowledge of Black history and culture in hopes of winning scholarship prizes.

During her fall semester at FAMU, Mills, a history major, took a class taught by her department chair, Tiffany Packer, Ph.D., who approached her about the chance to appear on College Quiz.



Mills noted that after getting accepted on the show, she received a 200-page study guide and had one month to prepare.

“I did feel a bit overwhelmed. I’m usually pretty good when it comes to studying. I am great at committing things to memory because I’m a musician, and I came to FAMU on a choir scholarship… so one of the things I learned over the course of years is that I can remember things better if I turn it into a song,” Mills told FAMU News.

A week after receiving her acceptance letter to the show, Mills’ friend and former roommate died unexpectedly. Her grief caused her to take two weeks off from studying. However, she noted that her friend would want her to participate in the show. Drawing strength from her friend’s memory to carry on, Mills resumed her studies.

The competition started with 36 contestants, and Mills reached the final eight. She said she is proud of her achievements on the show and of securing funds to help pay for her college expenses. She notes that her experience on the show taught her a lot about HBCU culture.

The 2024 FAMU graduate expressed her gratitude for competing amid anti-DEI initiatives that have sought to remove Black history from educational curricula.

“I felt honored to compete, she said. “Especially at a time like this, where history is undervalued and people don’t see the importance in educating themselves in HBCU history or Black culture, so it felt honoring to bring light to our history,” Mills told the outlet.

