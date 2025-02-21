Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks Black Entrepreneur To Become Largest Franchisee Of Philly Pretzel Factory Central Florida is getting a taste of Philadelphia.







Central Florida is getting a taste of Philadelphia. The nation’s largest Philly-style pretzel brand, Philly Pretzel Factory, is partnering with Black entrepreneur and social change advocate Derek Lewis to bring the beloved soft pretzels to the Sunshine State.

Lewis is a former president of PepsiCo Beverages NA and the current owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks franchise locations in Central Florida. He will use his experience to lead the development of several Philly Pretzel Factory stores throughout the Orlando area. His latest venture builds on his personal passion for showing brotherly love and sharing Philadelphia’s iconic food culture.

“Soft pretzels are woven into Philadelphia’s cultural fabric, and I’ve craved their distinctive taste since childhood,” said Lewis.

“This partnership allows me to bring another authentic Philadelphia experience to Florida, complementing our successful Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks operations. We’re creating a complete Philadelphia food experience that delivers world-class taste and quality to our guests.”

What Makes Philly Pretzel Factory So Good?

College buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman founded Philly Pretzel Factory in 1998. It’s known for its iconic Philly pretzels. Philly-style pretzels stand out for their shape, which is more like a figure-8, versus two loops and a thick center. These aren’t typically fluffy pretzels; they are dense, slightly sweet yet salty, and chewy.

Philly Pretzel Factory’s menu features classic Philly pretzels, pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels, and more, along with various sweet and salty dips. With over 170 locations nationwide, Lewis will be the largest franchisee in the United States southern region.

Once Lewis gets started, he will be the largest franchisee in the Southern region of the United States.

“Lewis’s track record of operational excellence and deep understanding of the food service industry makes him the ideal partner to expand our presence in Central Florida,” said Dan DiZio, CEO and Co-Founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. “His passion for Philadelphia’s food culture and proven success in the market will be instrumental in introducing our brand to new communities.”

The first traditional locations under this partnership are set to open late 2025, but non-traditional locations could open sooner. Each traditional location will feature Philly Pretzel Factory’s classic menu items of fresh-baked pretzels and innovative pretzel products.

RELATED CONTENT: Advocate Derek Lewis’ Inspirational Memoir To Be Released In January