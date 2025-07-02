Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Discover These Black-Owned Burger Spots While You Boycott That Big Mac If you must have a burger, there are healthier options







Amid The People’s Union’s call to boycott McDonald’s in the name of “economic resistance,” there’s plenty to gain. As Black Americans suffer overwhelming rates of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, often a result of diet, stepping away from overly processed fast food for health purposes is not a bad idea. Plus, if you must have a burger, there are far healthier options than what you find at McDonald’s. Thus, the boycott period is the perfect opportunity to abandon Big Mac and Quarter Pounder cravings and opt for fresher, more flavorful alternatives at Black-owned burger joints. Several Black-owned businesses have transformed the burger scene with creative flair and a passion for the community. Discover these five hamburger spots if you happen to be in these areas.

Trill Burgers

Trill Burgers emerged in 2021 under the leadership of rapper Bun B, delivering smash burgers with crispy edges, topped with American cheese and Trill sauce. Initially a Texas pop-up, the restaurant gained fame through its effective partnership of hip-hop and hospitality. Bun B’s dedication to both the music and hospitality industries resulted in a restaurant where the two come together perfectly. Trill Burgers’ dynamic environment fuses hip-hop vitality with traditional restaurant coziness, making it a favored destination for both residents and visiting tourists.

Marathon Burger

In 2025, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom launched Marathon Burger in Los Angeles, marking the beginning of its status as a neighborhood landmark. Marathon Burger offers an exceptional burger experience with its premium smash-style burgers complemented by house pickles, vegan options, classic fries, and milkshakes. The restaurant strives to deliver a culinary experience that reflects Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon brand legacy. The Marathon emerges as a symbol of Black ownership and economic growth in the community, contributing to its appeal as a must-visit destination for burger lovers.

Jerrell’s BETR BRGR

Jerrell Obee steered the development of Jerrell’s BETR BRGR into a notable New York City burger spot in August 2021. Night owls can enjoy vegan smash burgers, as well as popular pairings like waffle fries, loaded chili fries, and soft-serve shakes. Jerrell’s BETR BRGR emerged as a top choice for NYC plant-based eaters, who appreciate its vibrant atmosphere and commitment to sustainable practices. BETR BRGR stays open until 1 AM on weekdays and 4 AM on weekends.

Burger 809

Burger 809 is a culinary treasure. Chef Tasha Smith established Burger 809 in 2015 to deliver a distinctive dining experience in St. Louis, Missouri. This burger spot showcases high-quality burgers alongside a specialized catering selection, enhanced by playlists that perfectly align with the flavor profiles.

FishScale

FishScale is a unique Black-owned culinary establishment in Washington, D.C. The restaurant boasts an exceptional dining experience, compliments of Chef Brandon, who is also the owner. FishScale is a pescatarian haven that offers seafood sliders, rockfish burgers, salmon sliders, and the True Blue MD crab burger. FishScale’s menu presents chef-driven seafood innovation alongside environmental responsibility, offering a stark contrast to traditional beef burgers.

