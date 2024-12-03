Business by Mitti Hicks Black-Owned Coffee Shop Will Reopen Following Car Crashing Into Building Rising for People Coffee began as an online business in 2022 before expanding to local farmers' markets.







A Black-owned coffee shop in Reno, Nevada, has announced plans to reopen the café after a challenging setback in May 2024. A car crashed into the original bakery, forcing the owner of Rising for People Coffee to close the café temporarily.

“Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, we’re returning stronger than ever, committed to our customers and community,” says founder and owner Sky Jones.

Jones confirmed Rising for People Coffee will reopen in a new space in Midtown Reno in early 2025. Even with the new location and renewed strength, Jones says the company is dedicated to its mission of sustainability, social impact, and high-quality coffee.

From Farmer’s Market To A Brick-and-Mortar

Rising for People Coffee began as an online business in 2022 before expanding to local farmers’ markets. Jones gained a ton of community support through partnerships with local companies and involvement in local community events, including Reno’s Black Business Proclamation Day and Reno Food & Drink Week.

Rising for People Coffee is unique because it focuses on sustainability and intentional support of small, family-owned coffee farms. The company strives to partner with farms that use natural, chemical-free farming methods and prioritize fair trade practices. Beyond supporting farms that have adopted chemical-free practices, Jones adds the company is committed to ensuring farmers are paid living wages and supporting women-owned farms to ensure gender equality in the coffee industry.

Jones Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Help With Smooth Transition

When Rising for People Coffee reopens, the Midtown café will feature Reno’s first Roast on Demand Service: freshly roasted beans using an energy-efficient, gas-free electric roaster that aligns with the company’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint.

Jones has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the new café that centers around loyal customers as investors. Her goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of 2024.

Each donation level offers discounts on merchandise, personalized coffee blends, and exclusive tasting events. Jones says this unlocks rewards for up to $420 in store credit.

“Funds will help outfit the new location and ensure a smooth transition,” a statement reads in a news release. “To contribute, visit this link or text ‘RisePeople’ to 53-555.”

The new café will be located at 121 Vesta Street in Midtown, which Jones describes as a “vibrant area poised for development.”

