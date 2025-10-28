Innovative Black-Owned Products To Savor On National Chocolate Day

For generations, chocolate has been synonymous with indulgence, luxury, and sheer delight; for entrepreneurs, though, it doubles as a canvas for invention and innovation. Whether it’s hand‑crafted chocolate bars, cocoa‑infused skincare, opulent desserts or chocolate‑spiked spirits, Black‑owned companies are reshaping how chocolate is savored.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spotlights five standout products—each carving out its niche with chocolate from kitchen creations to spa products—on National Chocolate Day, Tuesday, Oct. 28.

BLAQUE Chocolate–Chocolate in a Bottle

BLAQUE–Chocolate in a Bottle is a gourmet white wine crafted from Chardonnay grapes and infused with cacao and hazelnut extracts. The highly flavorful spirit is available nationwide. The visionary behind this blend is entrepreneur Marsau Scott, who also runs the Blaque Cigar Lounge in Huntsville, Alabama. Scott set out to marry the allure of chocolate with the precision of winemaking, delivering a fresh indulgent experience from a Black‑owned lifestyle brand.

Matugga–Mocha Rum

Matugga Rum, is a marriage of cocoa and coffee that hit shelves in 2024, after a surge of demand brought to life by Paul and Jacine Rutasikwa at their Black‑owned, family‑run distillery in Scotland. The spirit bears the mark of hands‑on craftsmanship and deep heritage, showing how a whisper of chocolate can lift a premium spirit while honoring Black distilling excellence.

Good Girl Chocolate

Good Girl Chocolate was founded by Dr. Tabatha Carr, a Black woman entrepreneur and wellness advocate from Oklahoma City. Good Girl Chocolate has rolled out its dairy‑free, refined‑sugar‑free, chocolate line, which includes truffles, bars, and bite‑size treats to more than 150 Whole Foods Market stores across 20 states. Carr’s brand marries indulgence with the drive to scale a chocolate business onto the national retail stage.

’57 Chocolate

In 2016, ’57 Chocolate sprang to life, turning sourced cocoa beans into an assortment of chocolate bars and confections. The business is run by sisters Kimberly and Priscilla Addison from Accra, Ghana. ’57 Chocolate is an illustration of African ownership of the entire cocoa‑to‑chocolate journey while honoring Ghana’s year of independence in its name.

Kaike–Chocolate Mask + Scrub

Born from the vision of Black entrepreneur Keli Smith, Kaike introduces its Crumb Coat Chocolate Mask, a blend of clay and cocoa powder that sweeps away impurities while delivering a soothing exfoliation. Available at Kaike’s online store, the brand fuses the indulgence of chocolate with clean‑beauty principles, turning a skincare step into a wholesome ritual.

