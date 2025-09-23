News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Middle School Student Expelled After Disarming Gun-Carrying Classmate A mother is fighting to get her son back in school after he was expelled for disarming a classmate.







A Lansing, Michigan, mother is fighting to have her 11-year-old son reinstated after he was expelled for disarming a classmate who brought a gun to school.

Savitra McClurkin says her son, Sakir, a seventh grader at Dwight Rich School of the Arts, is being punished after disarming and dismantling a classmate’s gun back in May. He removed the bullets and only informed an adult afterward. However, instead of being recognized for his heroic actions, Sakir was expelled for the next school year and barred from all school events.

“I’m frustrated. I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do,” McClurkin told WILX.

The distraught mother has struggled to reach anyone at the Lansing School District. Seeking answers, she attended a Lansing School Board meeting on Sept. 18, where she further expressed her frustration.

“He’s 11 years old. Seventh grade. Never been in trouble before,” McClurkin said.

McClurkin explained that her son was able to disarm and dismantle the gun thanks to his hunting experience. She said he was scared at the time and believed he was protecting other students. However, because he didn’t immediately inform a teacher, Sakir was expelled and accused of possession of a weapon.

“He didn’t want to implicate himself in it, nor did he want to tell on the person that actually brought the firearm,” his mother said. “Because he knows firearms aren’t supposed to be in school.”

Sakir, an A/B student active in school sports at the public magnet school, is now enrolled in a non-accredited online program to stay on track academically while his educational future is being determined.

“It’s devastating because he’s a bright kid and all he wants to do is be a kid,” McClurkin said. “They kicked him out of school for the whole year.”

“Expulsion is never a decision the district takes lightly. It is always considered a last resort,” the Lansing School District said in a written statement to WLIX. “However, Michigan law provides very clear direction in cases involving dangerous weapons. The investigation—which included statements and video evidence—left no ambiguity and required this outcome.”

“They are setting my son up for failure,” she added. “They’re setting him up to being a statistic, and I’ve been doing everything in my will and my power to keep him from that.”

A GoFundMe was launched to garner support for continuing Sakir’s education and has exceeded its $5,000 goal, raising over $11,000 by Sept. 22.

“Because of this sudden expulsion, Sakir’s mother has had to take on the enormous challenge of educating him at home. This has forced her to cut back on work, creating serious financial strain on their household,” the GoFundMe says.

“Sakir acted out of bravery and love for his classmates. Let’s show him that same love now.”

