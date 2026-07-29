(Photo: pixdeluxe/Getty Images) Education by Sidnee Michelle Black Students Still Face Barriers To Advanced Mathematics The organization argues that unequal access to rigorous math instruction has contributed to persistent disparities in college readiness







Black students continue to face significant barriers to advanced mathematics education, limiting access to college pathways and high-demand careers, The 74 reports.

The report referenced by the outlet called Calculated Barriers, found that although Black students represented 15% of the nation’s public school enrollment during the 2021-22 school year, they accounted for just 6% of students enrolled in Advanced Placement, or AP, math courses.

The organization argues that unequal access to rigorous math instruction has contributed to persistent disparities in college readiness, STEM careers, and long-term economic opportunity.

“Quality math education prepares you to fully engage in society,” Andrea McChristian, Just Equations’ national policy director, said in a statement.

She said strong mathematics instruction equips students with analytical, problem-solving, and digital skills that are increasingly essential in today’s workforce.

The report found Black adults made up 12% of the U.S. workforce in 2021 but represented only 9% of workers employed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, occupations. Researchers said access to advanced math courses plays a key role in that disparity by shaping students’ academic preparation and career options.

One of the report’s primary concerns is limited access to Algebra I in middle school. Students who complete Algebra I by eighth grade are more likely to progress to higher-level math courses, including calculus, in high school.

However, many schools serving large populations of Black students do not offer the course. Just Equations cited data from the New York Equity Coalition showing that 27% of New York schools serving seventh- and eighth-grade students did not offer Algebra I during the 2024-25 school year, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic students.

The disparities continue through high school. During the 2021-22 school year, 62% of schools with high Black and Hispanic enrollment offered advanced mathematics courses, compared with 71% of schools with lower enrollments of those students. By 2019, white high school graduates completed calculus at three times the rate of Black graduates, while Asian graduates completed the course at more than seven times the rate.

The report says unequal math preparation also affects college outcomes. Black students are more likely to begin college in calculus prerequisite courses, extending the time and cost required to complete STEM degree programs.

“We lose new ideas, perspectives, and solutions that could benefit everyone,” Lya Snell, a director at the Dana Center at the University of Texas at Austin, said in a statement.

Just Equations recommends expanding access to advanced mathematics coursework, reforming college admissions practices that reinforce inequities, and increasing investment in culturally responsive math instruction.

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