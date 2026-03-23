Rapper Boosie Gifts His Mama A Whole Estate

Boosie presented his mother with not only a house, but a whole estate as a surprise birthday gift. The Shade Room featured a video of the event.

The Louisiana rapper, born Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., celebrated his mother’s birthday by giving her a tour of the property. As she was driven to the “Batman Estate,” he urged her to get out of the vehicle as he took her through the gates labeled “Miss Connie.”

The proud son had the gates open as he informed her that this is her new house. He also pointed out a street sign: “Connie Hatch Pkwy.”

As he led her to the house, she told him that she normally does not allow him to walk in the house with shoes on, but she will let him this time.

There were more gifts, including several Louis Vuitton bags laid on the table, along with an additional $10,000 in cash for her to spend. Several white T-shirts with photos of the two of them placed on the dining room chairs.

In the tour, he showed her a 100-inch HDTV in one of the rooms, the master bedroom, several guest rooms, and some of the house’s amenities.

Just over a year ago, Boosie announced he was spending about $127,000 to create a lake on his 26-acre property in Georgia, which he named “Lake BadAzz.” He has also bought homes for his eight children to live in.

In December 2024, DJ Vlad was given a tour of the property. Boosie explained to the content creator that he had the lake built on his property because he got sick of going to fish at other people’s lakes and decided to have one built just for him.

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