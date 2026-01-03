Sports by Selena Hill Brandon Marshall, Carl Banks, And Marty Bennett Celebrate Artistry And Athleticism During Art Basel The NFL legends highlighted the intersectionality of art and football







Art and football are two powerful mediums that transcend and unite culture. And yet, the worlds of sports and art don’t collide very often.

The National Football League (NFL), however, bridged the gap between artistry and athleticism during Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, the biggest festival of modern and contemporary art in North America. Held in December, the annual multi-day event attracts around 80,000 art collectors, dealers, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world. In addition to art, hundreds of activations and parties are held across South Florida recognizing the art of music, food, fashion, and technology.

Source: Retired NFL legend Carl Banks at the NFL ARTIS REPLAY 2025 in Miami. Photo courtesy of the NFL (Jesus Aranguren/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Last month, sports fans were invited into the world of fine art and exhibitions at the NFL Artist Replay, an initiative launched in 2023 to celebrate the intersection of art, culture, and football while amplifying the work and voices of emerging artists of color. Held in Miami’s historic Wynwood art district, the NFL Artist Replay brought together players, NFL legends, artists, celebrities, and the creatives for three days of programming.

Curated by multi-hyphenated creative and entrepreneur Kendall Hurns, the 2025 showcase featured original work from Calvin Clausell Jr., Kayla Mahaffey, McFlyy, Joseph “Sentrock” Perez, and Sydnie & Haylie Jimenez. The gallery also showcased debut pieces from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Marco Wilson as well as sculptural and hand-crafted pieces from retired Super Bowl champion Martellus “Marty” Bennett.

Source: NFL ARTIS REPLAY 2025 on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 in Miami. Photo courtesy of the NFL (Jesus Aranguren/AP Content Services for the NFL)

In addition to showcasing multidisciplinary artwork inspired by football, the NFL Artist Replay gallery featured a Starter Maker’s Studio that allowed guests to customize limited-edition jackets and merchandise with exclusive graphics and patches. Starter also tapped Miami artist Alex Yanes, who created and sold his own limited-edition capsule collection exclusively during the event. Plus, the gallery hosted the NFL Artist Replay x Miami Dolphins Game Day Watch Party, bringing together the local community, fans, artists, and creatives.

One of the highlights during the three-day activation was a live panel discussion held on Saturday titled “The Creative Playbook: How NFL Athletes Are Transforming the Creative Scene.” Bennett was featured on the panel alongside retired NFL greats Brandon Marshall, Carl Banks, and Adam “Pacman” Jones.

Source: Brandon Marshall, Carl Banks, Martellus Bennett, and Adam “Pacman” Jones at the NFL Legends Artist Replay Panel in Miami. Photo courtesy of the NFL (Jesus Aranguren/AP Content Services for the NFL)

“[As] athletes, we are collectors, we are curators, we are collaborators, we are movers and shakers, and we shape culture — and we’re seeing that more than ever,” said Marshall, a former NFL wide receiver-turned-media personality and entrepreneur, while moderating the panel.

Marshall — who played for 13 seasons with seven different teams and holds the NFL record for most receptions in a single game with 21 catches — applauded the NFL Artist Replay initiative for giving players space to explore their creative pursuits off the field.

“Some of us are into art, some of us are into food, some of us are into fashion. Back in the day, we didn’t lean into those things outside of football. Now, we’re saying we’re going to get involved in the things that our players and our people care about,” said Marshall, who launched the media platform and popular YouTube series I Am Athlete. “Art runs rampant through every single team, every single player, every single organization.”

Following the panel, Marshall, the founder and CEO of House of Athlete, a holistic wellness brand designed to help athletes improve their mental and physical fitness, told BLACK ENTERPRISE that the physical aptitude of sports figures is, in itself, a form of artistic expression.

“A lot of times we look at athletes and we just see the physical side, and we don’t look at it as art,” he said. “When I saw Serena Williams play, I said, that’s art. When I checked out [Cristiano] Ronaldo and all these European soccer players, even the guys here in the States running 19 miles per hour and controlling the football — that’s art,” he continued. “There’s creativity in everything. We think art is just someone who’s behind a brush or a canvas. No, art is so much wider than that.”

Source: Martellus “Marty” Bennett at the NFL ARTIS REPLAY 2025 in Miami. Photo courtesy of the NFL (Jesus Aranguren/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Bennett, a former NFL linebacker-turned-multi-disciplinary artist known as “Mr. Tomonoshi,” echoed Marshall’s sentiment, adding that the NFL shouldn’t stifle players’ passions or purpose outside of football.

“I think the NFL realized that these are more than just football players…and we should be paving the way for them not only to get there, but also be working with them in these spaces,” he said. “It’s about humanity, allowing people to be a full human being,” he continued. “If you limit somebody’s ability to be human, it’s a dehumanizing experience.”

Likewise, Banks, a New York Giants legend and businessman, stressed the importance of players using football as a launchpad for business opportunities beyond the game.

“Now, the players make a lot of money. The duality is even more important so that they know how to invest [and] what other sectors that they can build their wealth,” said Banks, who serves as the president and CEO of the Starter brand. “Being a football player is…the main thing [that] helps you create that second career — or those multiple second careers — so that when you finish playing, you’ve made a lot of money you can invest [and] you can be your own enterprise.”

While touching on the intersectionality of creativity and sports during the panel, Banks paid homage to legendary artist Ernie Barnes, who was influenced by his own experience playing in the NFL. Born in 1938, Barnes studied art while playing football at North Carolina Central University before being drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1959. He was injured and left the NFL after five seasons. However, he had befriended New York Jets owner Sonny Werblin, who later became a notable patron of his paintings and helped him launch his first solo exhibition.

Like Barnes, Marshall says that he, too, began to focus on his creative talent after leaving the NFL.

“I’ve been retired for six years, and it was probably four years ago when I realized that I was a creative,” he said. “Being able to be in this setting and listen and hear from other creatives, to sit and soak in some of these pieces, it’s helping me in the things that I’m creating.”

RELATED CONTENT: Earn Your Masters Awards $50K To AI-Powered Music Creation Platform At Art Basel