Don Pooh Is Taking Brooklyn Chop House To Abu Dhabi

Brooklyn Chop House is bringing its New York City roots overseas, making its global debut at the world’s only hotel built over a Formula 1 racetrack.

The famous NYC hotspot is making its way to Abu Dhabi as the UAE capital elevates its dining scene with the launch of a new concept at W Abu Dhabi—Yas Island, scheduled to debut by the end of the year. Brooklyn Chop House is poised to draw large crowds in Abu Dhabi by introducing its signature blend of classic steakhouse fare with bold Asian-inspired flavors to the Persian Gulf.

“We are thrilled to bring the vibrant essence of Brooklyn Chop House to Abu Dhabi,” Founders Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins and David Thomas said in a press release.

“This opening is not just about introducing our signature blend of Asian-inspired steakhouse cuisine; it’s about creating a cultural fusion that reflects New York City’s energy while embracing the UAE’s warmth and hospitality.”

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to a dining experience that is as unforgettable as it is delicious,” they added.

Embodying the cultural diversity that characterizes New York City, the upscale restaurant will invite guests to an artistic culinary journey. It will offer dumplings, satays, salads, soups, and its renowned selection of steaks and chops. Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi will replace the Indian restaurant Angar and the Italian eatery Amici, as Yas Island offers guests an unforgettable dining experience.

The new location reflects the essence of its celebrated New York locations, where it fuses innovation, culture, and culinary artistry. The UAE venue embodies the vibrant energy of New York City while also showcasing the elegance and sophistication of Abu Dhabi.

Featuring a menu that blends bold flavors with classic steakhouse favorites, Brooklyn Chop House is known for its sensory experience enriched by specially curated music, artistic expression, and an atmosphere of contemporary luxury. Whether for a cozy gathering or a lavish celebration, Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi promises an unforgettable experience where gastronomy, culture, and style come together.

RELATED CONTENT: Finance Experts Say A Quarter Of Married Couples Are Foregoing Vital 401(K) Savings