News by Kandiss Edwards Grand Slam Champion Coco Gauff Admits, ‘I Can Get Imposter Syndrome’ There is no imposter in the room with Coco Gauff.







Following her victory at the 2026 Miami Open, tennis star Coco Gauff, in a rare, vulnerable, and introspective moment, admitted to sometimes having “imposter syndrome.”

The 22-year-old Grand Slam winner opened up after defeating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) to reach her first career semi-final at her home-state tournament, becoming the youngest American to do so since tennis great Serena Williams over two decades ago, according to BBC Sport.

“I think sometimes I can get imposter syndrome,” Gauff told reporters during her post-match press conference. “Even when they’re saying my accomplishments when I walk on or during the warm-up, it doesn’t feel like me. I’m like, ‘Oh, actually, you do have a good career,’ but it doesn’t feel like that in the moment.”

World number four and two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff says she sometimes gets "imposter syndrome". pic.twitter.com/o3thXiVuwc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 25, 2026

The win over Bencic is a testament to Gauff’s “fighting spirit,” a quality she values even when her self-confidence wavers. In her six previous appearances at Miami, Gauff failed to progress beyond the fourth round.

Gauff will face Karolína Muchová on March 26. While Gauff holds a dominant 5-0 head-to-head record against Muchová, she remains cautious. The champion stressed that anything can happen on the court as her success will depend entirely on her “mentality out there at the end of the day.”

Gauff joins other high-profile athletes who have spoken about their struggles with mental health despite their success. Despite her personal feelings, Gauff’s history of winning on the court and securing the title of “highest paid female athlete” is a testament to her athletic prowess and business acumen. There is no imposter in the room with Coco Gauff.

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