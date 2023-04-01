Chemico Receives 2022 Overdrive Award from General Motors

General Motors (GM) recognized Chemico as an Overdrive award winner during GM’s recent 31st annual Supplier of the Year awards event in San Antonio, Texas. Chemico is one of 16 companies to earn an Overdrive award for 2022. While this is the company’s first Overdrive award, Chemico has been named a GM Supplier of the Year seven consecutive times from 2009 – 2015 and again in 2020.

First presented in 2012, The Overdrive award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display

outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key priorities.

These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

Chemico was acknowledged for nurturing relationship with GM and its “out of the box” solution to helium

shortages.

“What an honor it is to receive the 2022 Overdrive award from General Motors,” said Leon C. Richardson,

president and CEO, Chemico. “This recognition would not have been possible without the lasting

collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with GM and the unwavering commitment to service, quality and

excellence demonstrated by our team each day. This award also illustrates the mission we’ve maintained

since 1989 — to add value to our customer’s supply chain, add value to the lives of our employees and add

value to the communities in which we live and work.”

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the

automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They

overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined.

Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving

advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

Each year, the Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients are selected by a global, cross-

functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and

Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics. Founded in 1989, the Chemico Group is the largest veteran-owned, minority-owned chemical management firms in the nation. The Group specializes in integrated solutions for the entire chemical lifecycle — from procurement to on-site inventory management to environmentally conscious disposal.

A leader in chemical products and distribution, Chemico’s vast network of suppliers and specialty

manufacturers provides customers a wide variety of chemical solutions. The company’s broad portfolio is

used in customer facilities across the automotive, aerospace, electronics and healthcare industries and the

defense sector. Chemico Group is comprised of two distinct business entities — Chemico LLC (chemical

management) and Chemico Systems (chemical products and distribution). With 50 locations and more

than 450 employees across the U.S. and Mexico, the company is poised for significant growth.

In addition, Chemico has entered a strategic partnership with DuBois Chemicals

(www.duboischemicals.com). Since 1920, DuBois has provided a comprehensive product portfolio

including value added chemicalsolutions and process improvements for industrial manufacturing, cleaning

and water treatment applications. DuBois’ product breadth, local technical expertise and facility footprint,

coupled with Chemico’s industry-leading chemical management service capabilities, deliver unparalleled

value to customers. The partnership combines two market leaders creating a comprehensive portfolio of products, services and technical support.

For more information, visit www.thechemicogroup.com.