Clarence "KD" McNair, founder of Patterson Park Venture Group (Photo Credit: Wayne Andrew Koritzer Jr courtesy of PPVG) Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Former Motown Artist Clarence ‘KD’ McNair Launches Venture Firm To Connect Brands, Entertainment, And Big Business His firm plans to work with companies seeking stronger market positioning, increased visibility, strategic alliances, and opportunities to expand.







Author and entrepreneur Clarence “KD” McNair is combining his entertainment industry experience, business acumen, and high-level relationships to launch Patterson Park Venture Group (PPVG), a venture capital and management firm focused on helping businesses build strategic partnerships and pursue long-term growth. McNair, a former Motown recording artist signed in 1996, is positioning the company at the intersection of entertainment, entrepreneurship, branding, and business development. His firm plans to work with companies seeking stronger market positioning, increased visibility, strategic alliances, and opportunities to expand into new markets.

The launch represents an expansion of McNair’s career beyond music and entertainment, where he developed relationships with major decision-makers in the industry. His background also includes entrepreneurship, talent management, media advising, marketing, and strategic business development. He has also worked as a media and brand adviser for music executives like Brooklyn Johnny, who helped discover and manage the career of Grammy-winning artist Cardi B. The East Baltimore native has also self-published three books exploring faith, perseverance, and overcoming adversity.

The launch of PPVG comes after McNair spent years working with entrepreneur, author, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Pinky Cole Hayes, who has scaled her plant-based restaurant Slutty Vegan into a multimillion-dollar empire. With McNair’s help, Cole Hayes opened a restaurant at Baltimore Peninsula in December 2024 as part of the $5 billion commercial development project formerly spearheaded by Under Armour Founder Kevin Plank and MAG Partners.

“Businesses need more than a great idea,” he said in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “They need the right positioning, the right relationships, and a strategy that connects their vision to real opportunities. Patterson Park Venture Group is being built to bring those elements together.”

PPVG’s planned services include brand development, media advising, entertainment management, marketing support, partnership development, and strategic consulting. The company is also exploring opportunities across beauty, consumer brands, media, and technology.

“I’ve learned that every challenge can teach you something, and every obstacle can become part of the foundation for what comes next,” McNair said. “I’m willing to take on difficult opportunities, find solutions, and keep moving forward. That mindset is part of what I’m bringing to Patterson Park Venture Group.”

McNair said he launched PPVG to bring together decades of experience in entertainment and media with a broader entrepreneurial vision: helping businesses turn relationships, strategy, and creative ideas into opportunities for sustainable growth.

“I’m focused on building something with longevity,” he said. “The vision is to create a platform where relationships become partnerships, partnerships create opportunities, and those opportunities can become businesses with lasting value.”

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