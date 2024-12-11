News by Stacy Jackson Maryland Cracker Barrel Allegedly Denies Service To Students With Disabilities The CCPS students were reportedly seated in a closed area by Cracker Barrel staff to wait for their food and returned to the school to eat.







A Cracker Barrel in Waldorf, Maryland, is under fire after a group of 11 students with disabilities were allegedly denied service by staff workers during a field trip on Dec. 3.

A Dec. 5 statement from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Maria V. Navarro stated that the field trip was part of a community-based instruction (CBI) program designed for enrolled students to practice classroom-taught skills in public spaces, which can include visits to local retail shops and restaurants. According to school officials, the 11 students and seven staff members “were declined service and asked to no longer include the restaurant on its CBI list. The group was able to place a carry-out order.”

“Our students and staff are our No. 1 priority, and we are disheartened to learn about the alleged treatment they received while participating in an activity designed to educate our students using real-world applications,” Navarro’s statement read. Stacey Campbell, a CCPS parent, detailed more of the incident and noted that the children were seated in a closed area while waiting for their takeout order. A CCPS worker stated on Facebook that “immediately, the servers and hosts were very rude to the staff.” The post stated that CCPS staff had multiple conversations with restaurant staff about splitting the group between multiple tables to help serve the large party.

Navarro’s statement confirmed that before CCPS visited the Cracker Barrel, the restaurant had been notified of the planned visit and its purpose. The restaurant, an approved location on the list of trips for the special needs students, was also informed of the number of people in the party. The Waldorf Cracker Barrel reportedly notified CCPS staff that a reservation was unnecessary.

Today reported that Cracker Barrel issued a statement in response to the incident.

“Our missteps last week were unfortunate but were unrelated to the student’s capabilities,” a Cracker Barrel representative stated. The rep claimed the group was refused service because the restaurant was experiencing staffing issues and the second dining room was partially closed. “Our failure to follow certain operational protocols combined with poor communication on our part then led to misunderstandings and misperceptions,” the rep stated.

To combat the alleged discrimination the students and CCPS staff experienced, CCPS parent Dustin Reed has organized a “#CanWeEatNow” protest at the Waldorf Cracker Barrel on Dec. 15 at 1:00 PM. According to Reed’s Facebook post, a recent meeting between CCPS parents and corporate representatives left parents more upset than before. The post said, “the District Manager who asked for this meeting decided he didn’t need to be there.” The issue has prompted a widespread response of community complaints on behalf of the students. Social media users have publicly declared their plans to boycott Cracker Barrel.

Other retailers and restaurants have invited CCPS students to their locations for future trips. Cracker Barrel’s district manager claimed the business is open to working with CCPS to “do better.”

