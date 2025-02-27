Alleged Serial Killer Responsible For 8.6% Of Montgomery Killings In 2024

An Alabama man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 26, and charged with allegedly killing at least 14 people and shooting 29 others in Birmingham over the past year and a half.

On its Facebook page, the Birmingham Police Department announced in multiple posts that an arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old Damien McDaniel of Fairfield for the murders of Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton, Mia Nickson, and Anthony Lamar Love Jr.

In a follow-up entry, the police department revealed that McDaniel was arrested along with another suspect in one of the deaths, 41-year-old Charles Nance of Pinson.

WRBC 6 News reported that McDaniel was indicted on 37 felony counts for five different shootings over three months in 2024. He is one of several defendants involved in the mass shooting in Five Points South and the mass shooting at Trendsetters Lounge.

Before the recent charges, he was accused of killing 11 and shooting 29 people.

Birmingham Police said the recent capital murder charges related to the killing of Nickson and Love are murder-for-hire cases. McDaniel is being held without bond at the Alabama Department of Corrections at Kilby Correctional Facility.

“We were aware that there was further investigations going on that were separate from the pending cases,” John Robbins, McDaniels said in a statement, according to WVTM 13. “So, we are not too surprised by the additional charges.

“The defense team will not be deterred from providing our client with a vigorous defense that our system of justice demands. The defense team understands and appreciates the pain and suffering that the family and friends of all the victims have experienced and will continue to experience as these cases play out in court. We are not blind to that aspect of any homicide case.”

According to AL.com, if McDaniel is found guilty of 13 homicides that occurred in 2024, McDaniel will have personally been responsible for 8.6% of the 152 violent deaths in Birmingham last year.

Last year, Birmingham police announced that McDaniel was being charged in the killing of Diontronet Brown Sept. 19 and for the deaths of Tahj Booker, Carlos McCain, Anitra Holloman, and Roderick Patterson in the Five Points South mass shooting Sept. 21. Then, the very next day, Jamarcus McIntyre was killed and McDaniel was charged with the death.

In October 2024, McDaniel was charged with killing Markeshia Gettings, Stevie McGhee, Angela Weatherspoon, and Lerandus Anderson at the Trendsetter Lounge on July 13 as well as the death of Charlie Moore in his apartment on Aug. 13.

