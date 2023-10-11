DJ Khaled Recalls Almost Fighting Fat Joe Over A Pair Of ‘Worn’ Air Jordans, ‘It Actually Scared Me’

DJ Khaled just opened his own sneaker store in Miami and is reflecting back on his early sneakerhead days when he almost fought his longtime friend Fat Joe over a pair of Air Jordans.

The Grammy award-winning producer appeared on “Sneaker Shopping with Complex” where he relived his journey of going from a Champs employee to a chart-topping music artist and owner of his We The Best x SNIPES sneaker store.

Khaled has always had a passion for exclusive kicks and remembers when he secured four pairs of the “Black Chrome” Eminem x Carhartt Air Jordan 4 Retros. With four pairs of the exclusive shoe, his good friend Fat Joe assumed he could convince Khaled to give him the “worn” pair free of charge.

“I don’t know what was in him that day, it actually scared me,” Khaled recalled.

“So one day he was at my house, but I’ve never seen him go in my sneaker room with like good aggression. It was like a mission.”

“He was like ‘Yo give me the worn ones’… I looked at him like, ‘are you crazy?’ I was like running… grabbing… I thought I was gonna have to fight him,” Khaled revealed.

He went on to note their close bond, which includes Khaled’s start as a member of Joe’s Terror Squad crew in the 90s. With the “Lean Back” rapper being like “family” to Khaled, he didn’t want to come to blows with Joe over a pair of sneakers.

“I’m not doing that. I’m just telling you, I thought,” he said.

“Major key…everything you think, doesn’t mean you have to react. I had to stop myself, I’m not fighting Joey Crack.”

Now with his sneaker shop in Miami, Khaled can easily gift Fat Joe a pair of Air Jordans. The “We The Best” hitmaker teamed up with SNIPES for the new venture that’s all about giving back to the city that made him.

“This store is for the community, for the city, for the beach, for everyone that flies in out of town to witness Miami greatness. it’s about giving,” Khaled said.

RELATED CONTENT: Nickelodeon Taps Kid Actors To Play DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, And Future In Music Video