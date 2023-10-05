Nickelodeon Taps Kid Actors To Play DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, And Future In Music Video

DJ Khaled teamed up with Nickelodeon to cast kid actors and premiere his latest music video.

On Thursday, October 4, Nickelodeon premiered the Kidz Bop-inspired video for DJ Khaled’s track “Supposed to Be Loved,” featuring rappers Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future. The hip-hop heavyweights took a break from filming the visuals to let a group of child actors steal the spotlight.

The video opens with Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviewing the kid version of Khaled, who won’t reveal who his crush is. The camera then shows a group shot of all four child actors playing young versions of Khaled, Lil Baby, Future, and Uzi.

The Nickelodeon visuals remain lighthearted as shots showed the little version of Lil Baby taking a girl out for juice, nuggets, and fries, the child version of Future surprising his girl with a pet tiger, and the kid version of Lil Uzi trimming a hedge into the shape of a dog.

The video ends with Shapiro-Barnum interviewing the Nickelodeon kid actors about “what love means to them.” The single is part of Khaled’s forthcoming 14th album, Til Next Time.

The Grammy-winning producer has yet to reveal the release date for his new album, but did release a four-minute-long teaser trailer in August announcing its arrival.

“Success ain’t easy, you gotta want it. You gotta want it so bad that you’re willing to put everything on the line, even if you gotta risk your own life,” he said in the Scarface-inspired visuals. “That’s how bad you gotta want it. Forget just wanting it — you gotta work.”

“You gotta be willing to out-work everybody, especially the ones that’s standing in your way. Man, it’s hard,” he continued. “This sh*t hard. You think this sh*t is easy? I just make it look easy. I’m that great. In the meantime, Til Next Time.”

