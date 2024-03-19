Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn DJ Khaled Partners With Luxury Oral Care Brand To Launch Gold-Plated Toothbrush Line DJ Khaled is debuting his new line of gold-plated toothbrushes that come with premium gold-infused toothpaste and mouthwash.









The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop producer teamed up with Aurezzi, a Swiss company that prides itself in being the world’s first luxury oral care brand. As a shareholder, Khaled is unveiling a premiere 24-karat gold oral care series that includes a lavish toothbrush set that’s as good as gold.

“When I got with the team, I got really excited because they were so passionate about it,” Khaled told Robb Report. I’m a type of person; if I’m going to do something, I don’t know how to do anything halfway. And that’s what I felt with them; they were going all in on the project.”

Handcrafted in Switzerland, the gold toothbrush comes with a matching stand to keep the standout accessory safe and protected from outside germs. The creamy toothpaste and mouthwash contain 24-karat gold particles, which researchers claim is more effective than fluoride at preventing tooth sensitivity. The mouthwash also includes hydroxyapatite, a substance known to help rebuild the surface of your teeth, fight bacteria, and remineralize teeth.

The toothbrush is not only lavish but also functional. It includes 5,000 soft or medium bristles to ensure gums receive a thorough cleaning. The brand was founded by Noel Abdayem, the dentist behind The Humble Co.

“When we speak about luxury—it’s a lifestyle,” Khaled told us, underscoring the point. “And luxury is not just something that you flaunt and show. Luxury is the way you move.”

The luxury oral care set, available in rose gold and silver, retails for $179. For those who want to purchase the pieces separately, the toothbrush is $59, the stand is $49, the toothpaste is $39, and the mouthwash is $39. All items are available through the company’s website.

