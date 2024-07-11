Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Get 100 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake has been taking losses lately in his battle against Kendrick Lamar, but he’s become the first recording artist in history to have 100 billion streams on the Spotify platform.

Aubrey Graham’s latest news was announced by chart data on its X account last month.

.@Drake officially becomes the first artist in history to earn a milestone 100 billion streams on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/jFHerUYUnG — chart data (@chartdata) June 18, 2024

It looks like that record will be his for a while, as HipHopDX reported that the closest artist to achieving that feat is Taylor Swift. At the time of the news, Swift was sitting at No.2 with approximately 85 billion streams.

And the dreaded “Drake Curse” strikes again!

After reports that the Canadian superstar placed a $300,000 bet on his home squad, Canada, against Argentina in the Copa America semifinal, the “OVO” label owner was met with a fate like his recent battle with Lamar when Canada lost 2-0. To add insult to injury, the Argentinian team posted a photo of them celebrating and captioned it, “Not like us, not with us,” which signifies Drake’s rival’s hit diss record, “Not Like Us.”

In May, Drake’s (bad) luck took a hit when he reportedly lost $565,000 betting on another sports event, this time, boxing. The “Best I Ever Had” recording artist placed a bet on boxer Tyson Fury in his matchup for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury lost the boxing match in a split-decision ruling that gave Usyk the victory.

The infamous “Drake Curse” has followed him for several years. People started referring to Drake’s betting habits as such because anytime Drake places a bet or shows support toward a sports team or meets an athlete, they allegedly suffer a defeat.

Several past victims of the alleged curse include tennis legend Serena Williams, boxer Anthony Joshua, the Toronto Raptors, MMA fighter Connor McGregor, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Golden State Warriors.

Drake reportedly lost $400,000 when he bet that Jake Paul would win by knockout against Tommy Fury, but Paul lost the match by split decision. He also lost $1 million in 2022 when he bet on Argentina winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although the team did win, the game was decided by penalty kicks.

But… he does have the most streams ever for a recording artist.