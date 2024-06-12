Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn dream hampton ‘Mad’ She Has To Talk About Diddy Scandal Amid Release Of ‘It Was All A Dream’ Documentary dream hampton is upset that her new hip-hop-focused documentary is being scarred by questions about Sean "Diddy" Combs allegations.









dream hampton is upset that her new hip-hop-focused documentary is being scarred by questions about Sean “Diddy” Combs allegations.

The filmmaker, producer, and writer spoke at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, June 9, where she premiered her new documentary It Was All A Dream. With the new film featuring personal archive footage from hampton’s time in the studio with iconic hip-hop artists like The Notorious B.I.G., among others, she was asked about the allegations surrounding the Bad Boy founder.

“I’m kind of just mad at him that I have to talk about or be asked about it,” she told People.

As for if she thinks Combs will suffer any consequences for his alleged crimes, hampton has “no idea” since “it’s all unfolding.”

hampton is the executive producer of the Surviving R. Kelly series that aided in the charges brought against the incarcerated singer. Her newest documentary features old footage from her encounters with Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, Mobb Deep, and Snoop Dogg, as well as Combs’ first chart-topping Bad Boy artist, B.I.G.

Combs has been under fire amid a series of lawsuits accusing him of sex and drug abuse, misconduct, and trafficking, among other allegations. His ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura was the first to file a lawsuit in November, accusing Combs of being abusive throughout their decade-long relationship.

Last month, CNN shared leaked 2016 surveillance footage showing Combs brutally beating Ventura in the hallway of a hotel in Los Angeles. The disgraced hip-hop mogul owned up to his behavior in the video and offered an apology.

But it came after he initially denied the “sickening allegations” that “have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a statement. Ventura is the only one who filed a lawsuit that was settled within 24 hours.

The leaked video came after Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents in March. Lawyers for Ventura say the hotel video only further confirmed” Combs’ “disturbing and predatory behavior.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kim Porter’s Dad Breaks Silence On Diddy’s ‘Despicable’ Video Beating Cassie, ‘I Was Disgusted’