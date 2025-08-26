Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Offer Financial Guidance Ahead Of Tax Extension Deadline Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson partnered with TurboTax to share business money management tips ahead of the upcoming tax extension deadline.







Married real estate gurus and serial entrepreneurs Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have teamed up with TurboTax Business Tax to help small business owners prepare for the Sept. 15 tax filing extension.

Managing taxes is a top priority for small business owners, but the process can often be complex and time-consuming. With the Sept. 15 deadline approaching, Egypt and Mike are reminding small business owners and solopreneurs that TurboTax Business offers easy access to unlimited live experts to help get their taxes filed.

While the process may feel “frustrating” at times, Egypt says, it’s also “rewarding” when you consider the satisfaction of persevering, working for yourself, and supporting the livelihoods of employees if you have a team on payroll.

“Because even though as an entrepreneur you will never have worked harder in your life, at the very least you know that you’re doing it for yourself,” Sherrod tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “That’s the mantra Mike and I often remind ourselves of, even on the hard days, it’s still worthwhile.”

Balancing taxes alongside running a business can be overwhelming, and Egypt and Mike experienced the same challenge firsthand. Between managing their household, guiding clients through building, renovating, and buying homes, and operating multiple businesses, keeping up with taxes and receipts became a chore.

That is, until the Married to Real Estate stars began tapping into the built-in resources TurboTax offers business owners.

“Some of the tools that we have found to simplify our lives and our businesses have been with TurboTax,” Sherrod said. “For many years, we would sit at our kitchen table and just have receipts sprawled out all over the table, categorizing what goes where. Then, of course, we got wise to put it on individual credit cards for each business, but even that is not a simplification.”

Source: Approved Imagery Courtesy of TurboTax Business

Sherrod continued. “Once we put all of our businesses on QuickBooks, it was a dream come true because we could see the financials, we could see the expenditures, projections, everything was well organized. But they also had virtual tax experts that we could see and talk to, or we could hire out the bookkeeping service for them to help keep us organized year-round, 24/7. That was the real difference maker, it like freed up a whole two positions for it in our company.”

As a hands-on contractor, Jackson found great use of TurboTax’s built-in integrations with other business platforms, such as Mailchimp, and for file sharing with clients and vendors.

“What’s great about it as well is that the integration of it all allows the communication process to flow seamlessly between the tax expert and us or any other clients we may have because of the integration with Mailchimp,” Jackson said. “And also, you can file whatever you need to file and send it right through there without having to have several different apps.”

Sherrod points out that TurboTax’s accessibility on both smartphones and desktops gives business owners a central hub for managing their financial information. She also appreciates the platform’s instant projections, which help guide future business growth.

“They always want to be able to see your balance sheets and your P and L,” she added. “Usually, it used to be if they asked us, I got anxiety, like, ‘oh God, time to go through everything.’ Now it’s like, OK, cool. We’ll print it out. So that was really cool for us having those tools, and it’s all cohesive.”

Egypt and Mike stress that financial transparency in marriage is non-negotiable, noting it as a make-or-break factor that will “end the relationship.” It’s something they’ve seen firsthand while interviewing couples on their Marriage and Money podcast.

“When we’re interviewing people, they seem to have been able to come back from everything, including infidelity. But the one deal breaker was that we had two divorced couples who were still friends, and they came on and talked to us. And we’re like, ‘Well, what broke you up?’ Financial infidelity is what breaks people up,” Egypt said.

“You know, just finances, not being able to be on the same accord or having the same core values about money and planning. So it’s super important for us. It’s sort of what we were built on.”

The real estate duo is encouraging fellow small business owners to stay ahead of their taxes and file before the Sept. 15 extension deadline. Visit www.TurboTax.com/business to file today and get a head start on the next tax year.

